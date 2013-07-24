Nagpur, July 24 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Downward trend in American soya digam prices, fresh fall in Malaysian palm oil, easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and further fall on NCDEX also pulled down soyabean oil prices here, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival reported high. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further on poor buying support from local traders. Downward trend in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading activity.. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 674 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 634 Cottonseed refined 660 664 Cottonseed solvent 640 645 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 669 673 Soyoil Solvent 629 632 Cottonseed refined 657 660 Cottonseed solvent 637 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 670 674 Soyoil Solvent 630 634 Cottonseed refined oil 659 663 Cottonseed solvent oil 639 642 DHULIA Soyoil refined 679 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 680 683 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 686 LATUR Soyoil refined 682 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 683 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 687, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 684, Pachora - 683, Parbhani - 686, Koosnoor - 686, Solapur - 683, Supa - 685, Sangli - 686. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,200 30,700-31,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400 Akola -31,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 32,000 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 11.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today (Wednesday) because of death of a foodgrain agent.