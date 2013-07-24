Nagpur, July 24 The slide in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices continued unabated
in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists
amid good supply from producing regions. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak
global markets. Downward trend in American soya digam prices, fresh fall in Malaysian palm oil,
easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and further fall on NCDEX also pulled down
soyabean oil prices here, sources said Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect weak trend in soyabean oil as overseas soya digam arrival reported
high.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined further on poor buying support from local traders. Downward
trend in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment in thin trading
activity..
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 670 674
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 630 634
Cottonseed refined 660 664
Cottonseed solvent 640 645
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820
Sunflower oil refined 910 910
Linseed oil 710 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 669 673
Soyoil Solvent 629 632
Cottonseed refined 657 660
Cottonseed solvent 637 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 670 674
Soyoil Solvent 630 634
Cottonseed refined oil 659 663
Cottonseed solvent oil 639 642
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 679 686
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 680 683
JALNA
Soyoil refined 682 686
LATUR
Soyoil refined 682 684
NANDED
Soyoil refined 683 687
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 687,
Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 684, Pachora - 683, Parbhani - 686,
Koosnoor - 686, Solapur - 683, Supa - 685, Sangli - 686.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,200 30,700-31,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400
Akola -31,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900,
Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 32,000
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (90.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
25.0 degree Celsius (77.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 11.4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night.
Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
ATTN: Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today
(Wednesday) because of death of a foodgrain agent.