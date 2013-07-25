Nagpur, July 25 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil dropped to new low as production of Malaysian palm and American soyabean is likely to touch to a record high because of good weather condition there. Sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC declined sharply on poor demand from local millers amid poor quality arrival. Further fall in soyabean on NCDEX, easy condition in soyabean oil, no takers to soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push down prices in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-32,000 32,000-33,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-32,100 32,100-33,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 33,000-33,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 31,500-32,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,900-32,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,200-32,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,900, Malkapur - 33,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 665 671 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 625 629 Cottonseed refined 655 660 Cottonseed solvent 635 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,050 1,050 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,820 1,820 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 664 667 Soyoil Solvent 624 628 Cottonseed refined 651 656 Cottonseed solvent 631 634 AKOLA Soyoil refined 664 670 Soyoil Solvent 624 630 Cottonseed refined oil 653 658 Cottonseed solvent oil 633 638 DHULIA Soyoil refined 674 678 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 675 678 JALNA Soyoil refined 677 680 LATUR Soyoil refined 676 681 NANDED Soyoil refined 678 681 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 682, Baramati - 670, Chalisgaon - 679, Pachora - 677, Parbhani - 681, Koosnoor - 672, Solapur - 678, Supa - 673, Sangli - 673. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,200 30,500-31,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400 Akola -31,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 32,000 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.9 degree Celsius (85.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.3 degree Celsius (75.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky with rains or thunder-showers likely towards evening or night. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *