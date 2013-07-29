Nagpur, July 27 Weak trend in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and reports about bumper groundnut crop in this season because of good monsoon also affected prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported sharp fall on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also pushed down soyabean prices here. Reports about good soyabean production in America also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-30,200 28,000-31,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-30,300 28,100-31,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 27,000-30,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,600-30,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,000-31,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,900, Malkapur - 31,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 30,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,200-4,400 4,300-4,600 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620 Cottonseed refined 650 655 Cottonseed solvent 630 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,800 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 659 659 Soyoil Solvent 619 619 Cottonseed refined 646 646 Cottonseed solvent 625 626 AKOLA Soyoil refined 660 660 Soyoil Solvent 620 620 Cottonseed refined oil 645 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 625 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 669 669 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 670 670 JALNA Soyoil refined 672 672 LATUR Soyoil refined 671 671 NANDED Soyoil refined 673 673 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678, Baramati - 666, Chalisgaon - 675, Pachora - 672, Parbhani - 676, Koosnoor - 667, Solapur - 672, Supa - 669, Sangli - 670. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,200 30,500-31,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400 Akola -31,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 32,000 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 5.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available