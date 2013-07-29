Nagpur, July 27 Weak trend in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada. Trading sentiment
remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut
oil and reports about bumper groundnut crop in this season because of good monsoon also affected
prices, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled
steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady in open market but demand was poor in thin trading
activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported sharp fall on lack of demand from local
crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soyabean oil &
soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
also pushed down soyabean prices here. Reports about good soyabean production in
America also affected sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 27,000-30,200 28,000-31,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 27,100-30,300 28,100-31,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 27,000-30,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 27,600-30,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,000-31,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,900, Malkapur - 31,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 30,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,200-4,400 4,300-4,600
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 660 660
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 620 620
Cottonseed refined 650 655
Cottonseed solvent 630 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,030
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,800
Sunflower oil refined 910 910
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 659 659
Soyoil Solvent 619 619
Cottonseed refined 646 646
Cottonseed solvent 625 626
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 660 660
Soyoil Solvent 620 620
Cottonseed refined oil 645 645
Cottonseed solvent oil 625 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 669 669
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 670 670
JALNA
Soyoil refined 672 672
LATUR
Soyoil refined 671 671
NANDED
Soyoil refined 673 673
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 678,
Baramati - 666, Chalisgaon - 675, Pachora - 672, Parbhani - 676,
Koosnoor - 667, Solapur - 672, Supa - 669, Sangli - 670.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,200 30,500-31,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,400
Akola -31,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,700, Hingoli - 31,900,
Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,000, Nanded - 32,000
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.0 degree Celsius (82.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 5.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available