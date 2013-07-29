Nagpur, July 29 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices fell up at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell notably. Easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing belts. Reports about good overseas oil arrival also pushed down prices. * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas market in last three sessions also affected prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC moved down on poor buying support from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. Notable fall in soyabean oil, sharp fall in soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push down prices in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,100-30,700 27,000-31,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,200-30,800 27,100-31,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 26,100-30,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 26,700-30,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,000-31,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,000, Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 31,900, Malkapur - 31,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 30,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 20 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 10 6,300-6,500 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 658 661 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 618 620 Cottonseed refined 647 650 Cottonseed solvent 627 630 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 657 659 Soyoil Solvent 617 619 Cottonseed refined 643 646 Cottonseed solvent 623 626 AKOLA Soyoil refined 657 660 Soyoil Solvent 618 620 Cottonseed refined oil 644 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 624 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 667 669 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 667 671 JALNA Soyoil refined 670 672 LATUR Soyoil refined 669 670 NANDED Soyoil refined 671 673 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 675, Baramati - 662, Chalisgaon - 670, Pachora - 670, Parbhani - 672, Koosnoor - 665, Solapur - 670, Supa - 667, Sangli - 668. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 29,000-30,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,400 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,300 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available