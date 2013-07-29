Nagpur, July 29 In range-bound trade, select edible oil prices fell up at the
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend.
Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell notably. Easy condition on NCDEX in soyabean oil
and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh edible oils also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil today opened on weak note on lack of demand
from local traders amid increased supply from producing belts. Reports about good
overseas oil arrival also pushed down prices.
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut
KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid short
supply from local crushing plants. Easy condition in overseas market in last three
sessions also affected prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC moved down on poor buying support from local traders
amid high moisture content arrival. Notable fall in soyabean oil, sharp fall in
soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
prices also helped to push down prices in weak trading activity, according to
sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,100-30,700 27,000-31,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,200-30,800 27,100-31,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 26,100-30,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 26,700-30,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 27,000-31,000
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,000, Hingoli - 31,200, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 31,900, Malkapur - 31,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 30,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 20 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 10 6,300-6,500 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 658 661
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 618 620
Cottonseed refined 647 650
Cottonseed solvent 627 630
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 910 910
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 657 659
Soyoil Solvent 617 619
Cottonseed refined 643 646
Cottonseed solvent 623 626
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 657 660
Soyoil Solvent 618 620
Cottonseed refined oil 644 645
Cottonseed solvent oil 624 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 667 669
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 667 671
JALNA
Soyoil refined 670 672
LATUR
Soyoil refined 669 670
NANDED
Soyoil refined 671 673
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 675,
Baramati - 662, Chalisgaon - 670, Pachora - 670, Parbhani - 672,
Koosnoor - 665, Solapur - 670, Supa - 667, Sangli - 668.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 29,000-30,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,400
Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 29,600,
Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,300
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.6 degree Celsius (83.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. One or two spells of rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum
and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available