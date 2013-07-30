Nagpur, July 30 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment. Heavy rains since past two days affected trading activity, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing plants boosted prices. Reports about excess rains in soyabean producing regions which affected standing crop also activated stockists, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 27,000-30,700 26,200-30,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 27,100-30,800 26,300-30,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 27,000-30,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 27,200-31,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 27,000-31,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,500, Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,000, Malkapur - 32,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 650 655 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 610 613 Cottonseed refined 645 647 Cottonseed solvent 625 628 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,790 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,110 1,110 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 649 654 Soyoil Solvent 609 615 Cottonseed refined 640 643 Cottonseed solvent 620 624 AKOLA Soyoil refined 650 654 Soyoil Solvent 610 615 Cottonseed refined oil 640 644 Cottonseed solvent oil 620 622 DHULIA Soyoil refined 660 663 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 658 661 JALNA Soyoil refined 660 663 LATUR Soyoil refined 661 664 NANDED Soyoil refined 661 665 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 665, Baramati - 662, Chalisgaon - 662, Pachora - 665, Parbhani - 666, Koosnoor - 663, Solapur - 666, Supa - 665, Sangli - 667. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 28,500-29,000 28,500-29,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 29,400 Akola -28,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 29,700, Hingoli - 29,600, Jalna - 29,700, Koosnoor - 29,900, Latur - 30,000, Nanded - 30,300 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 30,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.6 degree Celsius (85.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 2.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available