Nagpur, July 31 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Sharp fall in Indian rupee which would cost oil import higher also boosted prices. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil prices moved down sharply in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. * Only linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Higher import prices because of continuous fall in Indian rupee also boosted prices in local market. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong recovery on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-30,700 28,000-30,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-30,800 28,100-30,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 29,500-30,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,200-31,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,800-30,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,600, Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,000, Malkapur - 31,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 653 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 618 Cottonseed refined 655 646 Cottonseed solvent 635 628 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,790 Sunflower oil refined 900 910 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,090 1,110 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 660 650 Soyoil Solvent 620 613 Cottonseed refined 650 642 Cottonseed solvent 630 626 AKOLA Soyoil refined 662 656 Soyoil Solvent 622 616 Cottonseed refined oil 650 645 Cottonseed solvent oil 630 625 DHULIA Soyoil refined 670 660 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 671 665 JALNA Soyoil refined 671 666 LATUR Soyoil refined 674 668 NANDED Soyoil refined 672 668 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 675, Baramati - 672, Chalisgaon - 672, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 676, Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 676, Supa - 675, Sangli - 677. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,200-29,800 28,500-29,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,400 Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,700, Hingoli - 30,600, Jalna - 30,700, Koosnoor - 30,900, Latur - 31,000, Nanded - 31,300 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 46.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available