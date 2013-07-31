Nagpur, July 31 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices shot up in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming
global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil recovered smartly. Sharp fall
in Indian rupee which would cost oil import higher also boosted prices. Healthy rise on NCDEX
and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* On the other hand, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed
and castor oil prices moved down sharply in absence of buyers amid profit-taking
selling by stockists at higher level.
* Only linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short
supply from crushing plants. Higher import prices because of continuous fall in
Indian rupee also boosted prices in local market.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong recovery on increased demand from
local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable hike on NCDEX,
upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based
crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-30,700 28,000-30,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-30,800 28,100-30,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,000-32,500 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 29,500-30,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,200-31,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,800-30,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,600, Hingoli - 31,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,000, Malkapur - 31,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 31,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 663 653
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 623 618
Cottonseed refined 655 646
Cottonseed solvent 635 628
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,790
Sunflower oil refined 900 910
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,090 1,110
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 660 650
Soyoil Solvent 620 613
Cottonseed refined 650 642
Cottonseed solvent 630 626
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 662 656
Soyoil Solvent 622 616
Cottonseed refined oil 650 645
Cottonseed solvent oil 630 625
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 670 660
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 671 665
JALNA
Soyoil refined 671 666
LATUR
Soyoil refined 674 668
NANDED
Soyoil refined 672 668
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 675,
Baramati - 672, Chalisgaon - 672, Pachora - 675, Parbhani - 676,
Koosnoor - 673, Solapur - 676, Supa - 675, Sangli - 677.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,200-29,800 28,500-29,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,400
Akola -29,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,700, Hingoli - 30,600,
Jalna - 30,700, Koosnoor - 30,900, Latur - 31,000, Nanded - 31,300
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 46.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available