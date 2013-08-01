Nagpur, Aug 1 Mixed trend prevailed on the oil market in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra today as select edible oils rose on retailers demand while a few declined because of
profit-taking selling by stockists. Reports about good monsoon in groundnut producing regions
pushed down oil prices while damaged of crop because of excess rains pushed up select oils,
according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated for the second
straight day today here on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing
festival season. Fresh rise in dollar prices and shortage in ready position also
pushed up prices.
* On the other hand, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and castor oil
prices continued to go down on lack of demand from local traders amid increased
supply from producing regions.
* Sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading
activity.
* Traders expect further upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas
oil arrival reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today registered a smart recovery on good buying support from South-based
traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne
hike in one session also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC jacked up again on good demand from local crushing
plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains since past
three days. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, fresh hike in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to boost soyabean prices here, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,500-31,700 29,500-31,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,600-31,800 29,600-31,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,000-32,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 29,500-31,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,200-31,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,800-31,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,300, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 666
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 627
Cottonseed refined 660 656
Cottonseed solvent 640 634
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,750
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,090
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 670 667
Soyoil Solvent 630 624
Cottonseed refined 660 655
Cottonseed solvent 640 633
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 672 667
Soyoil Solvent 632 629
Cottonseed refined oil 660 655
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 635
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 680 672
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 681 665
JALNA
Soyoil refined 682 676
LATUR
Soyoil refined 684 678
NANDED
Soyoil refined 682 675
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685,
Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 685, Parbhani - 676,
Koosnoor - 683, Solapur - 686, Supa - 685, Sangli - 687.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,600-30,300 28,500-29,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,800
Akola -30,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,000,
Jalna - 31,100, Koosnoor - 31,300, Latur - 31,400, Nanded - 31,700
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 102.6 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available