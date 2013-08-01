Nagpur, Aug 1 Mixed trend prevailed on the oil market in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as select edible oils rose on retailers demand while a few declined because of profit-taking selling by stockists. Reports about good monsoon in groundnut producing regions pushed down oil prices while damaged of crop because of excess rains pushed up select oils, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils remained unabated for the second straight day today here on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season. Fresh rise in dollar prices and shortage in ready position also pushed up prices. * On the other hand, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and castor oil prices continued to go down on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from producing regions. * Sunflower refined, linseed and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil here as overseas oil arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today registered a smart recovery on good buying support from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. About three dollar per tonne hike in one session also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC jacked up again on good demand from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of heavy rains since past three days. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in soymeal, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to boost soyabean prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,500-31,700 29,500-31,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,600-31,800 29,600-31,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,000-32,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 29,500-31,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,200-31,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,800-31,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,300, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,600, Malkapur - 32,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 673 666 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 633 627 Cottonseed refined 660 656 Cottonseed solvent 640 634 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,090 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 670 667 Soyoil Solvent 630 624 Cottonseed refined 660 655 Cottonseed solvent 640 633 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 667 Soyoil Solvent 632 629 Cottonseed refined oil 660 655 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 635 DHULIA Soyoil refined 680 672 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 681 665 JALNA Soyoil refined 682 676 LATUR Soyoil refined 684 678 NANDED Soyoil refined 682 675 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 685, Baramati - 682, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 685, Parbhani - 676, Koosnoor - 683, Solapur - 686, Supa - 685, Sangli - 687. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,600-30,300 28,500-29,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,800 Akola -30,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - 31,100, Koosnoor - 31,300, Latur - 31,400, Nanded - 31,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.0 degree Celsius (84.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 102.6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available