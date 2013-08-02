Nagpur, Aug 2 Soyabean oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Notable hike on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect firm trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Heavy rains since past three days affected trading activity and majority of traders adopted `wait and watch' move. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC zoomed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. Continuous rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also helped to push up prices , according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-32,300 29,600-31,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-32,400 29,700-31,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 30,000-32,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,700-32,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,000-32,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 32,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 672 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 632 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 672 670 Soyoil Solvent 632 628 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 673 669 Soyoil Solvent 634 631 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 682 678 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 683 678 JALNA Soyoil refined 685 682 LATUR Soyoil refined 685 679 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 680 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 687, Baramati - 683, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 685, Parbhani - 6768, Koosnoor - 685, Solapur - 687, Supa - 685, Sangli - 688. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,600-30,300 29,600-30,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,800 Akola -30,100, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - 31,100, Koosnoor - 31,300, Latur - 31,400, Nanded - 31,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius (84.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 34.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available