Nagpur, Aug 3 In thin trading activity in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra, soyabean oil prices went up, supported by stockists buying amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Elsewhere, other oils continued to trade around previous level in restricted activity. Upward trend on NCDEX also boosted sentiment, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in limited trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here as overseas oil supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered marginally on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 676 674 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 636 633 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 673 Soyoil Solvent 637 634 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 678 674 Soyoil Solvent 638 634 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 683 679 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 681 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 684 LATUR Soyoil refined 684 681 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 682 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 688, Baramati - 684, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 682, Koosnoor - 686, Solapur - 688, Supa - 686, Sangli - 689. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,700-30,400 29,500-30,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900 Akola -30,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - 31,100, Koosnoor - 31,300, Latur - 31,400, Nanded - 31,700 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 25.5 degree Celsius (87.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.3 degree Celsius (72.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 95 per cent. Rainfall : 6.9 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN: Auctions of soyabean and wholesale foodgrain items in Nagpur APMC today suspended in respect of death of Babasaheb Kedar, one of the founder members of Nagpur APMC.