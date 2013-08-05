Nagpur, Aug 5 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because of weak overseas oil prices and adopted `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in limited trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher here on good buying support from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported sharp recovery on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, here. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,200-32,900 30,200-32,300 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,300-33,000 30,300-32,300 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,800-33,300 32,500-33,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 30,200-32,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,800-32,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,500-32,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 676 676 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 636 636 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 677 677 Soyoil Solvent 637 637 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 678 678 Soyoil Solvent 638 638 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 683 683 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 687 687 LATUR Soyoil refined 684 684 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 688, Baramati - 684, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 682, Koosnoor - 686, Solapur - 688, Supa - 686, Sangli - 689. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,800-30,500 29,700-30,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900 Akola -30,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - 31,200, Koosnoor - 31,400, Latur - 31,400, Nanded - 31,800 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 97 per cent, lowest - 67 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available