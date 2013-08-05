Nagpur, Aug 5 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals
and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from
millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment because
of weak overseas oil prices and adopted `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in limited trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher here on good buying support from South-based traders
amid short supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported sharp recovery on renewed demand from local
crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also
helped to push up prices, here.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,200-32,900 30,200-32,300 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,300-33,000 30,300-32,300 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,800-33,300 32,500-33,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 30,200-32,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,800-32,500
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,500-32,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,300, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,200, Malkapur - 33,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 676 676
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 636 636
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 677 677
Soyoil Solvent 637 637
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 678 678
Soyoil Solvent 638 638
Cottonseed refined oil 660 660
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 683 683
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 685 685
JALNA
Soyoil refined 687 687
LATUR
Soyoil refined 684 684
NANDED
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 688,
Baramati - 684, Chalisgaon - 683, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 682,
Koosnoor - 686, Solapur - 688, Supa - 686, Sangli - 689.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,800-30,500 29,700-30,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900
Akola -30,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,000,
Jalna - 31,200, Koosnoor - 31,400, Latur - 31,400, Nanded - 31,800
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,100
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.9 degree Celsius (89.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 97 per cent, lowest - 67 per cent
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 31 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available