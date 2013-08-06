Nagpur, Aug 6 Soyabean oil found some buying support from traders in Vidarbha region on Western Maharashtra and gained some fresh ground in view of good rise in American soya digam prices. Sharp rise on NCDEX, short supply from local crushing plants and upward trend on Madhya Pradesh oil market also helped to push up prices. Reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in limited trading activity. * Traders expect fresh rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here in absence of buyers amid ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed firm tendency on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based plants also helped to push up prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,200-33,200 28,000-32,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,300-33,100 38,100-33,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,800-33,300 32,800-33,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 28,200-33,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,000-32,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,500-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,400, Malkapur - 33,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 679 676 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 636 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 681 677 Soyoil Solvent 641 637 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 670 676 Soyoil Solvent 640 637 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 686 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 688 684 JALNA Soyoil refined 689 685 LATUR Soyoil refined 688 686 NANDED Soyoil refined 688 684 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 691, Baramati - 687, Chalisgaon - 686, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 685, Koosnoor - 689, Solapur - 691, Supa - 690, Sangli - 692. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,800-30,500 29,800-30,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,900 Akola -30,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,100, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - 31,200, Koosnoor - 31,400, Latur - 31,400, Nanded - 31,800 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,600, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (87.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 95 per cent, lowest - 76 per cent Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available