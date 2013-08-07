Nagpur, Aug 7 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish as Indian rupee touched to a record low. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil & American soya digam prices, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 637 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 677 Soyoil Solvent 638 641 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 674 Soyoil Solvent 632 634 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 683 686 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 687 JALNA Soyoil refined 686 687 LATUR Soyoil refined 685 687 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 686 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 688, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 682, Koosnoor - 686, Solapur - 688, Supa - 687, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,500-30,200 29,800-30,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,600 Akola -30,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,800, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - 31,000, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,600 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available