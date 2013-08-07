Nagpur, Aug 7 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment
turned bearish as Indian rupee touched to a record low. Easy condition in Malaysian palm oil &
American soya digam prices, sharp fall on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean
oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined sharply here on lack of demand from traders amid high moisture
content arrival. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected
sentiment.
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 678
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 637
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 675 677
Soyoil Solvent 638 641
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 672 674
Soyoil Solvent 632 634
Cottonseed refined oil 660 660
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 683 686
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 685 687
JALNA
Soyoil refined 686 687
LATUR
Soyoil refined 685 687
NANDED
Soyoil refined 685 686
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 688,
Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 682,
Koosnoor - 686, Solapur - 688, Supa - 687, Sangli - 690.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,500-30,200 29,800-30,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,600
Akola -30,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,800, Hingoli - 31,000,
Jalna - 31,000, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,200, Nanded - 31,600
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.2 degree Celsius (86.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.5 degree Celsius (76.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 0.3 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available