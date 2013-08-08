Nagpur, Aug 8 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at
the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity and weak
trend in American soya digam prices. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume
of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No
trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here .
SOYMEAL
* Prices today declined further here on poor buying support from traders amid high
moisture content arrival. Release of stock from stockists also affected prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on increased demand from local
crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based traders
also pushed up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-33,400 28,000-33,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-33,500 28,100-33,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 32,800-33,300 32,800-33,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 28,000-33,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,000-33,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 28,700-32,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,400, Malkapur - 33,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 675
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 635
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 675 675
Soyoil Solvent 638 638
Cottonseed refined 660 660
Cottonseed solvent 640 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 672 672
Soyoil Solvent 632 632
Cottonseed refined oil 660 660
Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 683 683
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 685 685
JALNA
Soyoil refined 686 686
LATUR
Soyoil refined 685 685
NANDED
Soyoil refined 685 685
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 688,
Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 682,
Koosnoor - 686, Solapur - 688, Supa - 687, Sangli - 690.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,300-30,000 29,500-30,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500
Akola -30,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,800, Hingoli - 31,000,
Jalna - 31,000, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,100, Nanded - 31,600
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available