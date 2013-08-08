Nagpur, Aug 8 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity and weak trend in American soya digam prices. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect quiet condition in major edible oils here . SOYMEAL * Prices today declined further here on poor buying support from traders amid high moisture content arrival. Release of stock from stockists also affected prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Fresh rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-33,400 28,000-33,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-33,500 28,100-33,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 32,800-33,300 32,800-33,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 28,000-33,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,000-33,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 28,700-32,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,600, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,400, Malkapur - 33,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 675 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 635 635 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 675 675 Soyoil Solvent 638 638 Cottonseed refined 660 660 Cottonseed solvent 640 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 672 672 Soyoil Solvent 632 632 Cottonseed refined oil 660 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 640 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 683 683 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 685 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 686 686 LATUR Soyoil refined 685 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 685 685 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 688, Baramati - 685, Chalisgaon - 682, Pachora - 686, Parbhani - 682, Koosnoor - 686, Solapur - 688, Supa - 687, Sangli - 690. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,300-30,000 29,500-30,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -30,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,800, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - 31,000, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,100, Nanded - 31,600 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.6 degree Celsius (76.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available