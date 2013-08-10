Nagpur, Aug 10 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply
also fuelled price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC firmed up on increased demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward
trend on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand
from South-based crushing plant also helped to push up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-33,500 29,200-33,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-33,600 29,300-33,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,100-33,500 32,800-33,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 30,000-33,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 29,600-33,200
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 29,600-33,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,000,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 679 675
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 639 635
Cottonseed refined 665 660
Cottonseed solvent 645 640
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 678 675
Soyoil Solvent 639 636
Cottonseed refined 664 660
Cottonseed solvent 643 640
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 677 672
Soyoil Solvent 637 632
Cottonseed refined oil 665 660
Cottonseed solvent oil 642 640
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 687 683
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 689 685
JALNA
Soyoil refined 690 686
LATUR
Soyoil refined 688 685
NANDED
Soyoil refined 689 685
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 692,
Baramati - 689, Chalisgaon - 686, Pachora - 690, Parbhani - 6862,
Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 692, Supa - 692, Sangli - 694.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,300-30,000 29,300-30,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500
Akola -30,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,800, Hingoli - 31,000,
Jalna - 31,000, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,100, Nanded - 31,600
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
* * * *