Nagpur, Aug 10 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plant also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,500 29,200-33,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,600 29,300-33,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,100-33,500 32,800-33,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 30,000-33,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 29,600-33,200 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 29,600-33,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,700, Malkapur - 34,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 679 675 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 639 635 Cottonseed refined 665 660 Cottonseed solvent 645 640 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 678 675 Soyoil Solvent 639 636 Cottonseed refined 664 660 Cottonseed solvent 643 640 AKOLA Soyoil refined 677 672 Soyoil Solvent 637 632 Cottonseed refined oil 665 660 Cottonseed solvent oil 642 640 DHULIA Soyoil refined 687 683 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 689 685 JALNA Soyoil refined 690 686 LATUR Soyoil refined 688 685 NANDED Soyoil refined 689 685 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 692, Baramati - 689, Chalisgaon - 686, Pachora - 690, Parbhani - 6862, Koosnoor - 690, Solapur - 692, Supa - 692, Sangli - 694. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,300-30,000 29,300-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -30,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,800, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - 31,000, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,100, Nanded - 31,600 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (83.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *