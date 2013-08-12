Nagpur, Aug 12 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices geared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on increased offtake by vanaspati millers amid a firming global trend. Buying activity reported high as palm oil prices in Malaysia, the second largest producer, quoted strong. Upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices and fresh enquiries from South-based traders also helped to push up prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static but demand was weak in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices as overseas oil supply from weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today declined marginally here on lack of demand from local traders amid high moisture content arrival. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plant also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-33,500 31,200-33,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-33,600 31,300-33,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,300-33,800 32,800-33,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 31,500-33,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,600-33,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,900-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 34,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,100-4,300 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 684 678 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 644 640 Cottonseed refined 670 663 Cottonseed solvent 650 646 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,080 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 682 679 Soyoil Solvent 642 637 Cottonseed refined 668 666 Cottonseed solvent 648 644 AKOLA Soyoil refined 682 679 Soyoil Solvent 642 637 Cottonseed refined oil 670 665 Cottonseed solvent oil 649 645 DHULIA Soyoil refined 689 687 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 691 687 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 689 LATUR Soyoil refined 690 689 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 687 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 693, Baramati - 691, Chalisgaon - 688, Pachora - 692, Parbhani - 691, Koosnoor - 695, Solapur - 692, Supa - 693, Sangli - 697. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 29,3200-29,900 29,300-30,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 30,500 Akola -30,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 30,800, Hingoli - 31,000, Jalna - 31,000, Koosnoor - 31,000, Latur - 31,100, Nanded - 31,600 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,600 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.3 degree Celsius (90.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.0 degree Celsius (75.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 16.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 31 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available