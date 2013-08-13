Nagpur, Aug 13 The rising trend in soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as American soya digam oil prices and Malaysian palm oil reported strong because of lower output estimates there. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and coconut KP oils quoted static in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC shot up on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Further rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plant also helped to push up prices. Weak output in soyabean in America reports also activated stockists here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-34,500 31,600-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-34,600 31,700-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,600-34,000 33,300-33,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,000-34,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,600-34,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,900-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 35,300, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 35,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 688 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 648 Cottonseed refined 680 670 Cottonseed solvent 660 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 900 900 Linseed oil 700 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,080 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 690 678 Soyoil Solvent 650 645 Cottonseed refined 680 675 Cottonseed solvent 642 638 AKOLA Soyoil refined 692 688 Soyoil Solvent 652 646 Cottonseed refined oil 680 673 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 654 DHULIA Soyoil refined 698 691 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 698 693 JALNA Soyoil refined 699 692 LATUR Soyoil refined 697 691 NANDED Soyoil refined 699 691 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 698, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 697, Parbhani - 699, Koosnoor - 695, Solapur - 697, Supa - 701, Sangli - 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,000 29,900-30,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,500 Akola -30,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,800, Hingoli - 32,000, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 31,900, Nanded - 32,200 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 9.1 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available