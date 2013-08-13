Nagpur, Aug 13 The rising trend in soyabean, cottonseed and rapeseed oil
remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as
prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season,
amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as American soya digam oil prices and
Malaysian palm oil reported strong because of lower output estimates there. Notable rise on
NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, castor and
coconut KP oils quoted static in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short
supply from local crushing plants. Healthy rise in overseas soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC shot up on renewed demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Further rise in
soyabean oil, healthy hike in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh rise in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plant also
helped to push up prices. Weak output in soyabean in America reports also activated
stockists here, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-34,500 31,600-33,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-34,600 31,700-34,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,600-34,000 33,300-33,700 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 32,000-34,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 31,600-34,100
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,900-33,900
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 35,300, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,900, Malkapur - 35,400, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,200,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 688
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 654 648
Cottonseed refined 680 670
Cottonseed solvent 660 650
Groundnut oil (loose) 990 990
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 900 900
Linseed oil 700 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,080
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,250 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 690 678
Soyoil Solvent 650 645
Cottonseed refined 680 675
Cottonseed solvent 642 638
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 692 688
Soyoil Solvent 652 646
Cottonseed refined oil 680 673
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 654
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 698 691
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 698 693
JALNA
Soyoil refined 699 692
LATUR
Soyoil refined 697 691
NANDED
Soyoil refined 699 691
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 698, Chalisgaon - 698, Pachora - 697, Parbhani - 699,
Koosnoor - 695, Solapur - 697, Supa - 701, Sangli - 702.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 30,500-31,000 29,900-30,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,500
Akola -30,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,800, Hingoli - 32,000,
Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 31,900, Nanded - 32,200
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.1 degree Celsius (75.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 9.1 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available