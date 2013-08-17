Nagpur, Aug 17 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Fresh rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Linseed and coconut KP oil also reported firm here on renewed demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil quoted static in limisted deals. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered smartly again here on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply local crushing plants. Sharp rise in dollar prices against Indian rupee also activated stockists. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC continued to go up on increased demand from local crushing plants and shortage of stock in ready position. Healthy rise in soymeal, upward trend in soyabean oil, fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South- based traders also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,200-34,800 31,900-34,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,300-34,900 32,000-34,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,900-34,300 33,900-34,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,200-34,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,400-34,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,100-35,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 36,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 36,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 707 702 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 659 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 910 910 Linseed oil 710 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,250 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 701 Soyoil Solvent 665 658 Cottonseed refined 690 690 Cottonseed solvent 670 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 702 Soyoil Solvent 667 660 Cottonseed refined oil 690 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 670 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 711 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 711 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 713 707 LATUR Soyoil refined 710 703 NANDED Soyoil refined 713 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 710, Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 713, Supa - 715, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,200 -31,800 30,700-31,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola -31,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,500, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,600, Nanded - 32,900 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 4.8 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available