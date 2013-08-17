Nagpur, Aug 17 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Fresh rise on NCDEX and
increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Saturday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Linseed and coconut KP oil also reported firm here on renewed demand from local
traders amid tight supply from producing belts.
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and
castor oil quoted static in limisted deals.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil as overseas supply reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered smartly again here on good demand from South-based traders
amid short supply local crushing plants. Sharp rise in dollar prices against Indian
rupee also activated stockists.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC continued to go up on increased demand from local
crushing plants and shortage of stock in ready position. Healthy rise in soymeal,
upward trend in soyabean oil, fresh rise on NCDEX and reported demand from South-
based traders also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,200-34,800 31,900-34,800 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,300-34,900 32,000-34,900 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 33,900-34,300 33,900-34,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 32,200-34,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,400-34,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,100-35,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 36,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 36,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 707 702
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 659
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,000 1,000
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,730
Sunflower oil refined 910 910
Linseed oil 710 700
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,100 1,100
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,250
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 701
Soyoil Solvent 665 658
Cottonseed refined 690 690
Cottonseed solvent 670 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 706 702
Soyoil Solvent 667 660
Cottonseed refined oil 690 690
Cottonseed solvent oil 670 670
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 711 703
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 711 707
JALNA
Soyoil refined 713 707
LATUR
Soyoil refined 710 703
NANDED
Soyoil refined 713 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 712,
Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 710,
Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 713, Supa - 715, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,200 -31,800 30,700-31,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500
Akola -31,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,800, Hingoli - 32,800,
Jalna - 32,500, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,600, Nanded - 32,900
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.6 degree Celsius (88.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.7 degree Celsius (76.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 4.8 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 32 and 25 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available