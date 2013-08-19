Nagpur, Aug 19 Major edible oil prices today jacked up on the first day of trading session in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained as exports from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose handsomely. Fresh hike in soyabean oil on NCDEX, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices. Weak trend of Indian rupee against American dollar again fuelled prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined and castor oil prices today opened on firm note on increased festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marthwada. * Only Rapeseed and coconut KP oil ruled steady here but was poor thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in major edible oils prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly here on increased demand from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported down in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Trading activity was reported thin as no farmer was in mood to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting arrival, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 31,500-32,000 31,900-32,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 31,600-32,100 32,000-32,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 31,500-32,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,200-32,500 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,100-32,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,800, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 33,900, Malkapur - 33,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 661 Cottonseed refined 700 690 Cottonseed solvent 680 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,010 1,000 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,740 1,730 Sunflower oil refined 920 910 Linseed oil 710 700 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,120 1,100 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 703 Soyoil Solvent 666 661 Cottonseed refined 700 690 Cottonseed solvent 680 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 702 Soyoil Solvent 667 662 Cottonseed refined oil 700 690 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 670 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 705 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 709 LATUR Soyoil refined 713 708 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 712 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 717, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,200-31,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola -31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,500, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,600, Nanded - 32,900 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (86.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.7 degree Celsius (76.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: 97 per cent, lowest - 80 per cent. Rainfall : 3.7 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available ATTN : Soybean mandi, foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC and oil market in all over Vidarbha will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, on the occasion of Rakhi Pournima. * * * *