Nagpur, Aug 21 Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and rapeseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and restricted supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marthwada also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC zoomed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy rains. Healthy rise in overseas soyabean market, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-34,800 32,000-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-34,900 32,100-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,500-34,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,200-34,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-34,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 35,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 35,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,300, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,010 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,740 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,120 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 666 666 Cottonseed refined 700 700 Cottonseed solvent 680 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 706 Soyoil Solvent 667 667 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 712 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 715 LATUR Soyoil refined 713 713 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 717, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola -31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,800, Jalna - 32,500, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,600, Nanded - 32,900 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.8 degree Celsius (80.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a. Rainfall : 3.5 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *