Nagpur, Aug 21 Groundnut loose, groundnut refined and rapeseed oil prices rose up in
Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive
season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm
oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and restricted
supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marthwada also helped to push up
prices, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect further rise in groundnut oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC zoomed up on increased demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of heavy rains. Healthy rise
in overseas soyabean market, upward trend on NCDEX and fresh demand from South-based
traders also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,500-34,800 32,000-33,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,600-34,900 32,100-33,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 33,500-34,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 32,500-34,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,200-34,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,000-34,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,800, Hingoli - 35,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 35,100, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,300,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 708 708
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 665 665
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,010
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,740
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 710 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,120
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 706 706
Soyoil Solvent 666 666
Cottonseed refined 700 700
Cottonseed solvent 680 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 706 706
Soyoil Solvent 667 667
Cottonseed refined oil 700 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 713 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 712 712
JALNA
Soyoil refined 715 715
LATUR
Soyoil refined 713 713
NANDED
Soyoil refined 716 716
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714,
Baramati - 716, Chalisgaon - 713, Pachora - 716, Parbhani - 712,
Koosnoor - 715, Solapur - 717, Supa - 717, Sangli - 719.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,500-32,000 31,500-32,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500
Akola -31,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 32,800,
Jalna - 32,500, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 32,600, Nanded - 32,900
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,900
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.8 degree Celsius (80.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.1 degree Celsius (73.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a.
Rainfall : 3.5 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
