Nagpur, Aug 22 The rising trend in major edible oils remained unabated for the third straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as Malaysian palm oil reported strong Notable rise on NCDEX in soyabean oil and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed and groundnut oil prices today reported strong here on renewed seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Costly overseas oil import because of strong American dollar and notable hike in Madhya Pradesh edible oil also fuelled prices. * Sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish deals here. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and groundnut oil prices. SOYMEAL * About five dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices showed its effects in Vidarbha. Prices today zoomed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply local crushing plants. Restricted overseas supply because of weak Indian rupee also pushed up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC firmed up on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and repeated enquiries from South- based traders also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-34,700 31,700-34,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-34,800 31,800-34,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,000-34,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,300-34,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,900-34,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,400, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 670 Cottonseed refined 705 700 Cottonseed solvent 685 680 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,020 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,760 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 716 712 Soyoil Solvent 676 671 Cottonseed refined 705 700 Cottonseed solvent 685 680 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 709 Soyoil Solvent 677 672 Cottonseed refined oil 706 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 684 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 715 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 722 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 723 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 719 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724, Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 722, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 727, Supa - 727, Sangli - 729. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,300-33,000 31,600-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500 Akola -32,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,900 Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (79.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: n.a. Rainfall : 30.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *