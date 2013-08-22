Nagpur, Aug 22 The rising trend in major edible oils remained unabated for the third
straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased
buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend.
Sentiment remained strong, as Malaysian palm oil reported strong Notable rise on NCDEX in
soyabean oil and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said
Friday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed and groundnut oil prices today reported strong here on renewed
seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from producing regions. Costly
overseas oil import because of strong American dollar and notable hike in Madhya
Pradesh edible oil also fuelled prices.
* Sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in
sluggish deals here.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and groundnut oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* About five dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices showed its effects in
Vidarbha. Prices today zoomed up on increased demand from South-based traders amid
weak supply local crushing plants. Restricted overseas supply because of weak Indian
rupee also pushed up prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC firmed up on good demand from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. Sharp rise in soyabean oil,
healthy hike in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and repeated enquiries from South-
based traders also boosted prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,000-34,700 31,700-34,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,100-34,800 31,800-34,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 32,000-34,700
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,300-34,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 31,900-34,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 35,700, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,900, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,400,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 711
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 670
Cottonseed refined 705 700
Cottonseed solvent 685 680
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,020
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,760 1,750
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 710 710
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 716 712
Soyoil Solvent 676 671
Cottonseed refined 705 700
Cottonseed solvent 685 680
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 715 709
Soyoil Solvent 677 672
Cottonseed refined oil 706 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 684 680
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 723 715
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 722 713
JALNA
Soyoil refined 725 720
LATUR
Soyoil refined 723 717
NANDED
Soyoil refined 726 719
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724,
Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 722,
Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 727, Supa - 727, Sangli - 729.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,300-33,000 31,600-32,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,500
Akola -32,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800,
Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 33,900
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 26.6 degree Celsius (79.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.4 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: n.a.
Rainfall : 30.3 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
* * * *