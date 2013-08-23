Nagpur, Aug 23 Soyabean oil prices recovered further in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on scattered buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil futures gained notably. Healthy rise on NCDEX, sharp hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabean ol and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, linseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil as overseas oil supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Firm trend in soymeal prices continued on second day today on good demand from South-based traders amid short supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong on increased buying support from local traders amid weak supply from producing belts. Further rise in soymeal, strong trend in soyabean oil, notable hike on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,100-35,250 31,900-34,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,200-35,350 32,000-35,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,000-34,500 34,000-34,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,100-35,250 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,300-34,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 31,900-35,000 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,100, Hingoli - 35,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,100, Malkapur - 35,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 718 716 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 678 675 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,760 1,760 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 710 710 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,130 1,130 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,270 1,270 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 716 715 Soyoil Solvent 676 672 Cottonseed refined 705 705 Cottonseed solvent 685 685 AKOLA Soyoil refined 716 714 Soyoil Solvent 677 674 Cottonseed refined oil 706 706 Cottonseed solvent oil 684 684 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 722 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 723 721 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 722 LATUR Soyoil refined 723 721 NANDED Soyoil refined 726 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 724, Baramati - 726, Chalisgaon - 723, Pachora - 726, Parbhani - 722, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 727, Supa - 727, Sangli - 729. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,100 32,300-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -32,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,700, Hingoli - 33,800, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,700, Latur - 33,600, Nanded - 34,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.4 degree Celsius (81.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.5 degree Celsius (72.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 89 per cent. Rainfall : 32.0 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 27 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *