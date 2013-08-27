Nagpur, Aug 27 The rising trend in soyabean oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a shortage of stock in ready position. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in weak trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC touched to a record high on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Further rise in soyabean oil, shortage of stock in ready position, weak overseas supply and notable rise on NCDEX also helped to push up prices. Continuous rise in soyabean oil also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,000-35,750 31,600-35,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,100-35,850 31,700-35,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,000-35,500 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,000-35,750 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 31,700-35,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,300-35,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,600, Malkapur - 36,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 725 720 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 685 679 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,030 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,760 1,760 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 740 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,350 1,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 722 718 Soyoil Solvent 682 678 Cottonseed refined 709 709 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 723 718 Soyoil Solvent 683 679 Cottonseed refined oil 712 712 Cottonseed solvent oil 692 692 DHULIA Soyoil refined 730 726 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 733 727 JALNA Soyoil refined 731 727 LATUR Soyoil refined 733 728 NANDED Soyoil refined 736 731 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 736, Baramati - 738, Chalisgaon - 735, Pachora - 736, Parbhani - 734, Koosnoor - 737, Solapur - 739, Supa - 733, Sangli - 739. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,700-33,300 32,700-33,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 34,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.8 degree Celsius (73.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .6 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * *