Nagpur, Aug 28 Major edible and non-edible oils prices flared up in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a
firming global trend. Continuous fall in Indian rupee against dollar, sharp rise in American
soya digam, Malaysian palm oil, healthy rise in soyabean oil on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya
Pradesh edible said to be the reasons for sharp recovery in oil prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed,
rapeseed, castor and coconut KP today touched to a record high on good demand from
local traders amid weak overseas supply.
* Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up again on increased buying support from South-based traders
amid weak supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices
also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local
crushing plants amid poor quality high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in
Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Farmers were reluctant to
sell soyabean at low prices, affecting trading activity and arrival too, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,300-33,900 31,200-35,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,400-34,000 31,300-35,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 30,300-33,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 30,900-34,300
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 30,100-34,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,400, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,600, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 726
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 687
Cottonseed refined 720 710
Cottonseed solvent 700 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,030
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,770 1,760
Sunflower oil refined 940 930
Linseed oil 770 740
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,200
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,350
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 732 724
Soyoil Solvent 692 685
Cottonseed refined 719 709
Cottonseed solvent 700 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 733 718
Soyoil Solvent 693 682
Cottonseed refined oil 722 712
Cottonseed solvent oil 702 692
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 740 733
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 743 737
JALNA
Soyoil refined 741 729
LATUR
Soyoil refined 743 735
NANDED
Soyoil refined 746 738
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 746,
Baramati - 748, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 746, Parbhani - 744,
Koosnoor - 747, Solapur - 749, Supa - 743, Sangli - 749.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,400 32,700-33,300
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900
Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 34,200,
Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 34,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : 1.2 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
* * * *
Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open Market-August 28
Nagpur, Aug 28 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee
(APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival.
Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram
prices also pulled down prices, according to sources.
* * * *