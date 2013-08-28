Nagpur, Aug 28 Major edible and non-edible oils prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Continuous fall in Indian rupee against dollar, sharp rise in American soya digam, Malaysian palm oil, healthy rise in soyabean oil on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible said to be the reasons for sharp recovery in oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP today touched to a record high on good demand from local traders amid weak overseas supply. * Traders expect upward trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up again on increased buying support from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid poor quality high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment. Farmers were reluctant to sell soyabean at low prices, affecting trading activity and arrival too, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,300-33,900 31,200-35,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,400-34,000 31,300-35,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,500-36,000 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 30,300-33,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,900-34,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 30,100-34,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,600, Malkapur - 35,200, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 726 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 687 Cottonseed refined 720 710 Cottonseed solvent 700 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,030 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,770 1,760 Sunflower oil refined 940 930 Linseed oil 770 740 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,380 1,350 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 732 724 Soyoil Solvent 692 685 Cottonseed refined 719 709 Cottonseed solvent 700 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 733 718 Soyoil Solvent 693 682 Cottonseed refined oil 722 712 Cottonseed solvent oil 702 692 DHULIA Soyoil refined 740 733 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 743 737 JALNA Soyoil refined 741 729 LATUR Soyoil refined 743 735 NANDED Soyoil refined 746 738 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 746, Baramati - 748, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 746, Parbhani - 744, Koosnoor - 747, Solapur - 749, Supa - 743, Sangli - 749. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,800-33,400 32,700-33,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,900 Akola -33,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 34,200, Jalna - 33,800, Koosnoor - 33,900, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 34,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.8 degree Celsius (82.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 1.2 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available * * * * Nagpur Foodgrain Prices Open Market-August 28 Nagpur, Aug 28 Gram prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) moved down on lack of demand from local millers amid high moisture content arrival. Profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * *