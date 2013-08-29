Nagpur, Aug 29 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices suffered heavily at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil dropped notably. Good recovery in Indian rupee, sharp fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * However, Linseed and Coconut KP oil recovered further on increased demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about damage of linseed crop because of excess rains also pushed up oil prices. * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil today ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity as traders adopted wait and watch move. * Traders expect downward trend in soyabean oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Sharp recovery in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 727 733 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 687 690 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,770 1,770 Sunflower oil refined 940 940 Linseed oil 790 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,380 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 732 734 Soyoil Solvent 692 695 Cottonseed refined 719 719 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 731 735 Soyoil Solvent 690 693 Cottonseed refined oil 722 722 Cottonseed solvent oil 702 702 DHULIA Soyoil refined 740 740 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 743 743 JALNA Soyoil refined 741 741 LATUR Soyoil refined 743 743 NANDED Soyoil refined 746 746 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 746, Baramati - 748, Chalisgaon - 745, Pachora - 746, Parbhani - 744, Koosnoor - 747, Solapur - 749, Supa - 743, Sangli - 749. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 35,000-35,500 34,200-34,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 35,900 Akola -35,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,900, Hingoli - 36,200, Jalna - 36,000, Koosnoor - 35,900, Latur - 35,900, Nanded - 36,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 36,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 36,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 27.8 degree Celsius (82.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.3 degree Celsius (73.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 3.4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today (Thursday) on the occasion of Janmasthami Parna.