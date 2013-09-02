Nagpur, Sept 2 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil dropped notably. Sharp fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid increased supply from crushing plants. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid poor quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be the reasons for fresh fall in soyabean prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,800-34,000 32,800-34,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,900-34,100 32,900-34,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,200-35,700 35,500-36,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,800-34,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,500-34,400 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,400-34,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,100, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,500, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,600, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 710 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 672 Cottonseed refined 695 700 Cottonseed solvent 675 682 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,060 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,770 1,770 Sunflower oil refined 940 940 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 708 Soyoil Solvent 665 669 Cottonseed refined 695 699 Cottonseed solvent 674 678 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 710 Soyoil Solvent 663 669 Cottonseed refined oil 695 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 681 DHULIA Soyoil refined 718 723 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 718 724 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 725 LATUR Soyoil refined 720 723 NANDED Soyoil refined 716 722 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 722, Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 718, Supa - 713, Sangli - 718. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,200-32,700 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -32,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 33,300, Nanded - 33,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.1 degree Celsius (93.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *