Nagpur, Sept 2 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices moved down
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil dropped notably. Sharp fall on NCDEX and downward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP quoted static in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today opened on weak note on lack of demand from local traders amid increased
supply from crushing plants. Fresh fall in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid poor
quality arrival. Sharp fall in soyabean oil, downward trend in soymeal, easy
condition on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices said to be
the reasons for fresh fall in soyabean prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 32,800-34,000 32,800-34,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 32,900-34,100 32,900-34,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,200-35,700 35,500-36,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 100 32,800-34,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 100 32,500-34,400
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 100 32,400-34,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,100, Hingoli - 35,000, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,500, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,600,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 706 710
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 666 672
Cottonseed refined 695 700
Cottonseed solvent 675 682
Groundnut oil (loose) 1,060 1,060
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,770 1,770
Sunflower oil refined 940 940
Linseed oil 790 790
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 708
Soyoil Solvent 665 669
Cottonseed refined 695 699
Cottonseed solvent 674 678
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 705 710
Soyoil Solvent 663 669
Cottonseed refined oil 695 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 681
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 718 723
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 718 724
JALNA
Soyoil refined 721 725
LATUR
Soyoil refined 720 723
NANDED
Soyoil refined 716 722
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 718,
Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 719, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 722,
Koosnoor - 719, Solapur - 718, Supa - 713, Sangli - 718.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,200-32,700 32,500-33,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600
Akola -32,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,200,
Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 33,300, Nanded - 33,800,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.1 degree Celsius (93.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.2 degree Celsius (73.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum
temperature likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *