Nagpur, Sept 23 Soyabean and linseed oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid weak overseas supply. Sentiment also improved as soyabean oil shot up on NCDEX because of weak American dollar. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based traders also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * On the other hand, groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Reports about bumper crop in producing regions also affected prices. * Sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 709 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 669 662 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,060 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,740 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 800 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 707 701 Soyoil Solvent 668 662 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 674 674 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 700 Soyoil Solvent 669 661 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 721 714 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 723 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 723 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 724 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 721, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 720, Pachora - 717, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 722, Solapur - 720, Supa - 717, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,600 Akola -32,600, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 33,500, Latur - 33,300, Nanded - 33,800, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,000, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.2 degree Celsius (93.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.8 degree Celsius (73.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Heavy rains or thunder-showers likely. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) ATTN : Soyabean mandi and wholesale foodgrain market of Nagpur APMC remained closed today on the occasion of a religious function in APMC premises.