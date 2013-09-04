Nagpur, Sept 4 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish because of sharp fall on NCDEX and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from crushing plants. About fourteen dollar per tonne rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported down on lack of buying support from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition in soyabean oil, downward trend on NCDEX and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also said to be the reasons for declining in prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-33,600 32,800-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-33,700 32,900-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,200-35,700 35,200-35,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,500-33,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,200-34,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,000-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,000, Malkapur - 34,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 704 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 667 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,040 1,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,750 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 703 706 Soyoil Solvent 663 666 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 674 674 AKOLA Soyoil refined 703 707 Soyoil Solvent 662 666 Cottonseed refined oil 700 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 680 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 716 719 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 723 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 720 LATUR Soyoil refined 718 721 NANDED Soyoil refined 719 724 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 716, Baramati - 718, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 718, Solapur - 716, Supa - 712, Sangli - 717. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,000-33,500 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,900, Hingoli - 33,700, Jalna - 34,200, Koosnoor - 34,100, Latur - 33,900, Nanded - 34,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.2 degree Celsius (73.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *