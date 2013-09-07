Nagpur, Sept 7 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices declined sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on subdued demand at prevailing levels amid weak trend in producing regions. Sentiment turned bearish because of fresh fall in soyabean oil on NCDEX. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh edible oil prices also affected prices here, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid short supply from local crushing plants. Good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilnadu and Marathwada also pushed down groundnut oil prices. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP reported steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect downward trend in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported strong here on increased demand from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC quoted higher on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy hike in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and enquiries from South-based plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 32,500-33,800 32,500-33,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 32,600-33,900 32,600-33,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,200-35,700 35,200-35,700 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 100 32,500-33,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 32,200-34,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 100 32,200-33,900 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,700, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,000, Malkapur - 34,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,100, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 704 706 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 663 668 Cottonseed refined 690 695 Cottonseed solvent 670 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 1,020 1,040 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,730 1,750 Sunflower oil refined 930 930 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,400 1,400 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 709 Soyoil Solvent 665 669 Cottonseed refined 690 695 Cottonseed solvent 670 674 AKOLA Soyoil refined 706 707 Soyoil Solvent 664 666 Cottonseed refined oil 695 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 680 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 716 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 714 718 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 717 LATUR Soyoil refined 717 720 NANDED Soyoil refined 718 7241 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 715, Baramati - 717, Chalisgaon - 715, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 716, Koosnoor - 716, Solapur - 716, Supa - 712, Sangli - 716. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,300 Akola -33,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,600, Koosnoor - 34,500, Latur - 34,400, Nanded - 34,700, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.4 degree Celsius (92.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *