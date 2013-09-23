Nagpur, Sept 23 Groundnut oil prices moved down in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and reports about bumper groundnut crop in this season because of good monsoon also affected prices, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on lack of demand from local traders amid release of stock from stockists. Easy condition in overseas soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC quoted strong on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts because of rains. Fresh rise on NCDEX, short of stock in ready position, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-33,800 30,500-33,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-33,900 30,600-33,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 33,500-34,000 33,500-34,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 30,500-33,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 100 30,200-33,300 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,700-33,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,200, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 680 680 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 640 640 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 Groundnut oil (loose) 900 910 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,570 1,580 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 790 790 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 676 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 646 Cottonseed refined 670 670 Cottonseed solvent 650 650 AKOLA Soyoil refined 675 676 Soyoil Solvent 636 636 Cottonseed refined oil 675 675 Cottonseed solvent oil 655 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 690 690 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 693 693 JALNA Soyoil refined 688 688 LATUR Soyoil refined 691 691 NANDED Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 596, Baramati - 690, Chalisgaon - 690, Pachora - 689, Parbhani - 693, Koosnoor - 391, Solapur - 695, Supa - 693, Sangli - 695. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,100-31,500 31,400-31,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,700 Akola -31,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - 32,200, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,300, Nanded - 32,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 26.2 degree Celsius (79.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : 0.3 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.