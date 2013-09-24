Nagpur, Sept 24 Mixed trend prevailed on the oil market in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra today as soyabean oil prices rose on retailers demand while groundnut oil
continued to trade at lower rates. Reports about good monsoon in groundnut producing regions
pushed down oil prices while healthy rise on NCDEX and weak supply from local crushing plants
pushed up soyabean oil prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices
ruled steady in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect easy condition in groundnut oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Downward trend in international
soymeal prices also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC firmed up on increased demand from local crushing
plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based
crushing plants also helped to jack up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,900-33,800 29,500-33,750 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,000-33,900 29,600-33,850 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 29,900-33,800
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 30,200-32,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 30,200-33,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 686 682
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 642
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 900
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,570
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 780 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 682 679
Soyoil Solvent 642 640
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 683 679
Soyoil Solvent 634 639
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 696 692
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 699 694
JALNA
Soyoil refined 693 688
LATUR
Soyoil refined 697 694
NANDED
Soyoil refined 697 693
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 696, Chalisgaon - 697, Pachora - 694, Parbhani - 697,
Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 702, Supa - 699, Sangli - 702.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,100-31,500 31,100-31,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,700
Akola -31,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,200,
Jalna - 32,200, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,300, Nanded - 32,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 2833 and 22
degree Celsius respectively.