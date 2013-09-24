Nagpur, Sept 24 Mixed trend prevailed on the oil market in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today as soyabean oil prices rose on retailers demand while groundnut oil continued to trade at lower rates. Reports about good monsoon in groundnut producing regions pushed down oil prices while healthy rise on NCDEX and weak supply from local crushing plants pushed up soyabean oil prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, castor, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in groundnut oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Downward trend in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC firmed up on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to jack up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,900-33,800 29,500-33,750 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,000-33,900 29,600-33,850 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 29,900-33,800 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 30,200-32,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,200-33,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 34,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,800, Malkapur - 34,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 33,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 686 682 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 642 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 900 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,570 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,220 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 682 679 Soyoil Solvent 642 640 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 683 679 Soyoil Solvent 634 639 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 696 692 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 694 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 688 LATUR Soyoil refined 697 694 NANDED Soyoil refined 697 693 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 696, Chalisgaon - 697, Pachora - 694, Parbhani - 697, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 702, Supa - 699, Sangli - 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,100-31,500 31,100-31,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 31,700 Akola -31,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - 32,200, Koosnoor - 32,000, Latur - 32,300, Nanded - 32,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,300 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.3 degree Celsius (82.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.0 degree Celsius (73.4 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 2833 and 22 degree Celsius respectively.