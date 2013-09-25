Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 25 Nagpur, Sept 25 The slide in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada. Trading sentiment remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut oil and reports about good groundnut crop position in this season because of timely monsoon also affected prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * In non edible section, linseed and castor oil too opened on bearish note here in absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered strongly from local traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on renwed demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,600-34,500 30,100-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,700-34,600 30,200-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,700-35,200 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 30,600-34,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 30,200-33,900 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,300-34,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,200-6,400 6,300-6,500 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 686 686 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 646 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 Groundnut oil (loose) 870 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,550 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 770 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,220 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 682 682 Soyoil Solvent 642 642 Cottonseed refined 675 675 Cottonseed solvent 655 655 AKOLA Soyoil refined 683 683 Soyoil Solvent 634 634 Cottonseed refined oil 680 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 696 696 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 699 699 JALNA Soyoil refined 693 693 LATUR Soyoil refined 697 697 NANDED Soyoil refined 697 697 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700, Baramati - 696, Chalisgaon - 697, Pachora - 694, Parbhani - 697, Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 702, Supa - 699, Sangli - 702. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 31,800-32,100 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - 32,900, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.9 degree Celsius (72.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 61 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.