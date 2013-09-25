Nagpur Soybean, Soyoil, Soymeal Open-September 25
Nagpur, Sept 25 The slide in groundnut oil prices continued unabated in Vidarbha
region of Western Maharashtra for third day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good
supply from producing regions like Gujarath, Tamilandu and Marathwada. Trading sentiment
remained bearish in step with weak global markets. Easy condition in Madhya Pradesh groundnut
oil and reports about good groundnut crop position in this season because of timely monsoon also
affected prices, sources said Wednesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* In non edible section, linseed and castor oil too opened on bearish note here in
absence of buyers amid good supply from producing regions.
* Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oil prices
ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in groundnut oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered strongly from local traders amid short supply from crushing
plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported higher on renwed demand from local crushing
plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soymeal, upward
trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based
crushing plants also pushed up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,600-34,500 30,100-33,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,700-34,600 30,200-34,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,700-35,200 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 30,600-34,500
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 30,200-33,900
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 30,300-34,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,200, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed 10 4,100-4,300 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya 20 6,200-6,400 6,300-6,500
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 686 686
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 646 646
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
Groundnut oil (loose) 870 880
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,550
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 770 780
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,220
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 682 682
Soyoil Solvent 642 642
Cottonseed refined 675 675
Cottonseed solvent 655 655
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 683 683
Soyoil Solvent 634 634
Cottonseed refined oil 680 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 660 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 696 696
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 699 699
JALNA
Soyoil refined 693 693
LATUR
Soyoil refined 697 697
NANDED
Soyoil refined 697 697
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 700,
Baramati - 696, Chalisgaon - 697, Pachora - 694, Parbhani - 697,
Koosnoor - 697, Solapur - 702, Supa - 699, Sangli - 702.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 31,800-32,100
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700
Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,000,
Jalna - 32,900, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 32.2 degree Celsius (91.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.9 degree Celsius (72.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 61 per cent.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.