Nagpur, Sept 26 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of
Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming
global trend. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based
traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local
crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, downward
trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected
sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,000-34,000 29,500-34,400 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,100-34,100 29,600-34,500 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 29,000-34,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 29,600-33,700
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 30,000-34,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 693
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 651
Cottonseed refined 685 678
Cottonseed solvent 665 659
Groundnut oil (loose) 870 870
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 692 688
Soyoil Solvent 652 646
Cottonseed refined 685 675
Cottonseed solvent 665 659
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 694 688
Soyoil Solvent 654 648
Cottonseed refined oil 685 680
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 660
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 706 700
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 709 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined 709 704
LATUR
Soyoil refined 707 702
NANDED
Soyoil refined 709 704
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710,
Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 708,
Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 709, Supa - 711, Sangli - 712.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 32,100-32,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700
Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,000,
Jalna - 32,900, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.