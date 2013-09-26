Nagpur, Sept 26 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Fresh rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-34,000 29,500-34,400 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-34,100 29,600-34,500 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 29,000-34,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 29,600-33,700 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,000-34,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 693 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 651 Cottonseed refined 685 678 Cottonseed solvent 665 659 Groundnut oil (loose) 870 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 688 Soyoil Solvent 652 646 Cottonseed refined 685 675 Cottonseed solvent 665 659 AKOLA Soyoil refined 694 688 Soyoil Solvent 654 648 Cottonseed refined oil 685 680 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 660 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 700 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 704 LATUR Soyoil refined 707 702 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 704 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 709, Supa - 711, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 32,100-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - 32,900, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.