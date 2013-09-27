Nagpur, Sept 27 Barring a fall in groundnut oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled groundnut oil prices down. Easy condition in groundnut producing regions also affected prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted static in thin trading activity. * Traders expect easy condition in groundnut oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady because of adequate stock position here. About two dollar per tonne hike in American soymeal prices failed to cheer up market here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC declined sharply here on poor buying support from local crushing plants. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, easy condition on NCDEX, downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and high moisture content arrival also pushed down prices in restricted trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,400-34,000 28,900-34,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,500-34,100 29,000-34,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 300 28,400-34,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 29,100-33,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 29,000-34,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,800, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 698 698 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 658 658 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 692 692 Soyoil Solvent 652 652 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 694 694 Soyoil Solvent 654 654 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 706 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 709 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 709 709 LATUR Soyoil refined 707 707 NANDED Soyoil refined 709 709 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 708, Chalisgaon - 711, Pachora - 707, Parbhani - 708, Koosnoor - 703, Solapur - 709, Supa - 711, Sangli - 712. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 32,100-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - 32,900, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.6 degree Celsius (92.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.5 degree Celsius (74.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.