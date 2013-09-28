Nagpur, Sept 28 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global
trend. Sentiment also improved as fresh hike reported in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices.
Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong on increased buying support from
local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in
soyabean oil, fresh hike on NCDEDX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices
and renewed demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-33,900 29,300-33,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-34,000 29,400-34,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 30,000-33,900
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 29,800-33,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 300 29,500-34,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Saturday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 698
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 658
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 695 692
Soyoil Solvent 655 652
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 696 694
Soyoil Solvent 656 654
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 709 706
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 710 709
JALNA
Soyoil refined 711 709
LATUR
Soyoil refined 710 706
NANDED
Soyoil refined 712 708
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713,
Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 711,
Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 712, Supa - 714, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 32,100-32,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700
Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,000,
Jalna - 32,900, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *