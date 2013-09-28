Nagpur, Sept 28 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festival season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved as fresh hike reported in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices. Fresh enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported strong on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing belts. Notable rise in soyabean oil, fresh hike on NCDEDX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and renewed demand from South-based crushing plants also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,900 29,300-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-34,000 29,400-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 30,000-33,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 29,800-33,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 300 29,500-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 702 698 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 662 658 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 695 692 Soyoil Solvent 655 652 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 696 694 Soyoil Solvent 656 654 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 709 706 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 710 709 JALNA Soyoil refined 711 709 LATUR Soyoil refined 710 706 NANDED Soyoil refined 712 708 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 713, Baramati - 710, Chalisgaon - 714, Pachora - 709, Parbhani - 711, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 712, Supa - 714, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,100-32,500 32,100-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,900, Hingoli - 33,000, Jalna - 32,900, Koosnoor - 32,800, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,100, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 33,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.5 degree Celsius (92.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.4 degree Celsius (74.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 35 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *