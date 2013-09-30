Nagpur, Sept 30 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a
firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in
Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from
South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity as
traders adopted `wait and watch' move.
* Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short
supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted
sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported smart recovery on good buying support from
local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soyabean
oil & soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh hike on NCDEX and reported demand from
South-based crushing plants also jacked up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,500-34,000 30,000-33,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,600-34,100 30,100-34,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 400 30,500-34,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 30,100-33,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 30,500-34,100
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 704
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 668
Cottonseed refined 695 685
Cottonseed solvent 675 665
Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 705 699
Soyoil Solvent 665 659
Cottonseed refined 695 685
Cottonseed solvent 675 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 707 700
Soyoil Solvent 667 658
Cottonseed refined oil 695 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 665
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 719 712
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 720 714
JALNA
Soyoil refined 722 716
LATUR
Soyoil refined 719 712
NANDED
Soyoil refined 721 716
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723,
Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 721,
Koosnoor - 727, Solapur - 722, Supa - 724, Sangli - 725.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,300-32,700 32,100-32,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900
Akola -32,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,200,
Jalna - 33,100, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,000,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,400
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
22.7 degree Celsius (72.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *