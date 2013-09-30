Nagpur, Sept 30 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity as traders adopted `wait and watch' move. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Notable rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur APMC reported smart recovery on good buying support from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing belts. Sharp rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX, fresh hike on NCDEX and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also jacked up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,500-34,000 30,000-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,600-34,100 30,100-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 400 30,500-34,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 30,100-33,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,500-34,100 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 712 704 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 672 668 Cottonseed refined 695 685 Cottonseed solvent 675 665 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 699 Soyoil Solvent 665 659 Cottonseed refined 695 685 Cottonseed solvent 675 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 707 700 Soyoil Solvent 667 658 Cottonseed refined oil 695 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 719 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 714 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 716 LATUR Soyoil refined 719 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 721 716 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 723, Baramati - 720, Chalisgaon - 724, Pachora - 729, Parbhani - 721, Koosnoor - 727, Solapur - 722, Supa - 724, Sangli - 725. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,300-32,700 32,100-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -32,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,200, Jalna - 33,100, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 33,200, Nanded - 33,000, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,300, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.2 degree Celsius (91.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius (72.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *