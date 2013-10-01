Nagpur, Oct 1 Soyabean oil prices today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks, downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. About seven dollar per tonne fall in American soymeal prices in one session also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise on NCDEX and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-34,350 30,000-33,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-34,450 30,100-34,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 700 30,000-34,350 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 30,300-34,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,500-33,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 704 709 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 664 668 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 698 703 Soyoil Solvent 658 665 Cottonseed refined 695 695 Cottonseed solvent 675 675 AKOLA Soyoil refined 696 701 Soyoil Solvent 656 662 Cottonseed refined oil 695 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 714 717 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 712 717 JALNA Soyoil refined 712 716 LATUR Soyoil refined 715 718 NANDED Soyoil refined 714 717 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717, Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 717, Koosnoor - 717, Solapur - 718, Supa - 716, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,300-32,700 32,300-32,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900 Akola -32,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 32,200, Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 32,800, Nanded - 32,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.