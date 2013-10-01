Nagpur, Oct 1 Soyabean oil prices today drifted in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on stockists selling, driven by higher imports amid weak global cues. Fall in demand
from millers and retailers also put pressure on soyabean oil. Besides, sufficient stocks,
downward trend on NCDEX and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected
sentiment in thin trading activity, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed,
castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. About seven dollar per
tonne fall in American soymeal prices in one session also affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices today firmed up in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply
from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise on NCDEX
and upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according
to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-34,350 30,000-33,900 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-34,450 30,100-34,000 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 34,500-35,000 34,500-35,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 700 30,000-34,350
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 30,300-34,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 30,500-33,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,900, Hingoli - 34,600, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 35,200, Malkapur - 34,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,700,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 704 709
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 664 668
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,150 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,425 1,425
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 698 703
Soyoil Solvent 658 665
Cottonseed refined 695 695
Cottonseed solvent 675 675
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 696 701
Soyoil Solvent 656 662
Cottonseed refined oil 695 695
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 714 717
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 712 717
JALNA
Soyoil refined 712 716
LATUR
Soyoil refined 715 718
NANDED
Soyoil refined 714 717
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 717,
Baramati - 715, Chalisgaon - 712, Pachora - 715, Parbhani - 717,
Koosnoor - 717, Solapur - 718, Supa - 716, Sangli - 720.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,300-32,700 32,300-32,700
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,900
Akola -32,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 32,200,
Jalna - 32,100, Koosnoor - 32,900, Latur - 32,800, Nanded - 32,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,800, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.