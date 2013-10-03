Nagpur, Oct 3 Coconut KP and rapeseed oils prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut KP oil and reports about damage of crop because of excess rains in coconut producing regions also helped to activate stockists, sources said Thursday * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil prices here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here on demand from traders amid high moisture content supply from crushing plants. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, good arrival in nearby mandis and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 30,000-33,700 30,000-34,100 -- (Available price) Market delivery 30,100-33,800 30,100-34,200 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 700 30,000-34,350 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 30,300-33,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 30,500-33,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660 Cottonseed refined 680 680 Cottonseed solvent 660 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,150 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,450 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 695 695 Soyoil Solvent 655 655 Cottonseed refined 685 685 Cottonseed solvent 665 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 696 696 Soyoil Solvent 656 656 Cottonseed refined oil 685 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 710 710 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 708 708 JALNA Soyoil refined 710 710 LATUR Soyoil refined 712 712 NANDED Soyoil refined 711 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714, Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 712, Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 714, Supa - 712, Sangli - 715. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,200 32,200-32,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500 Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,900, Hingoli - 31,700, Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,800, Nanded - 31,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *