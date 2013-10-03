Nagpur, Oct 3 Coconut KP and rapeseed oils prices flared up in Vidarbha region
of Western Maharashtra on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply
from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh coconut KP oil and reports about damage of
crop because of excess rains in coconut producing regions also helped to activate stockists,
sources said Thursday
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed
and castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in coconut KP oil prices here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here on demand from traders amid high moisture content
supply from crushing plants.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices today moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing
Committee (APMC) on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture
content arrival. Easy condition on NCDEX, no takers to soyabean oil & soymeal, good
arrival in nearby mandis and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also
affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 30,000-33,700 30,000-34,100 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 30,100-33,800 30,100-34,200 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 35,000-35,500 35,000-35,500 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 700 30,000-34,350
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 30,300-33,000
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 30,500-33,700
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,500, Hingoli - 32,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,200, Malkapur - 34,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Thursday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 700 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 660
Cottonseed refined 680 680
Cottonseed solvent 660 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 860 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,520 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,170 1,150
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,500 1,450
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 695 695
Soyoil Solvent 655 655
Cottonseed refined 685 685
Cottonseed solvent 665 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 696 696
Soyoil Solvent 656 656
Cottonseed refined oil 685 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 710 710
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 708 708
JALNA
Soyoil refined 710 710
LATUR
Soyoil refined 712 712
NANDED
Soyoil refined 711 711
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 714,
Baramati - 713, Chalisgaon - 710, Pachora - 713, Parbhani - 712,
Koosnoor - 712, Solapur - 714, Supa - 712, Sangli - 715.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Thursday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 31,800-32,200 32,200-32,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,500
Akola -32,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 31,900, Hingoli - 31,700,
Jalna - 31,700, Koosnoor - 31,900, Latur - 32,800, Nanded - 31,900,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 34.3 degree Celsius (93.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
24.4 degree Celsius (75.9 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 34 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.
* * * *