Nagpur, Oct 8 The rising trend in major edible oil remained unabated for the
second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on
increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas
trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Sharp rise in
Malaysian palm oil, notable hike on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also
pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and coconut KP
oils today flared up here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight
supply from producing regions. Reports about crop failure because of excess rains
also activated stockists.
* Sunflower refined, linseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in thin trading
activity.
* Traders upward further rise in major edible oil prices.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today reported higher here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid
short supply from crushing plants. Upward trend in overseas soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices today showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from high moisture content arrival.
Increased arrival in Madhya prdesh soyabean mandi and release of stock from
stockists also pulled down prices in thin trading activity.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 28,000-34,600 28,600-34,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 28,100-34,700 28,700-34,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,300-37,000 36,300-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 28,000-34,600
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 29,000-34,750
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 28,700-34,300
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 35,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 703
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 661
Cottonseed refined 690 680
Cottonseed solvent 670 660
Groundnut oil (loose) 870 860
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,520
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,170
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,560
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 706 700
Soyoil Solvent 666 659
Cottonseed refined 695 685
Cottonseed solvent 675 665
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 708 700
Soyoil Solvent 668 661
Cottonseed refined oil 695 685
Cottonseed solvent oil 675 655
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 723 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 720 713
JALNA
Soyoil refined 722 719
LATUR
Soyoil refined 724 717
NANDED
Soyoil refined 723 715
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726,
Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 724,
Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 725, Supa - 724, Sangli - 726.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 31,800-32,200
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700
Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,900,
Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,100, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : .4 mm
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23
degree Celsius respectively.