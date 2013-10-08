Nagpur, Oct 8 The rising trend in major edible oil remained unabated for the second straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as soya digam oil prices rose in America. Sharp rise in Malaysian palm oil, notable hike on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, rapeseed and coconut KP oils today flared up here on increased seasonal demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. Reports about crop failure because of excess rains also activated stockists. * Sunflower refined, linseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in thin trading activity. * Traders upward further rise in major edible oil prices. SOYMEAL * Prices today reported higher here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid short supply from crushing plants. Upward trend in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor demand from high moisture content arrival. Increased arrival in Madhya prdesh soyabean mandi and release of stock from stockists also pulled down prices in thin trading activity. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-34,600 28,600-34,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-34,700 28,700-34,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,300-37,000 36,300-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 28,000-34,600 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 29,000-34,750 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 28,700-34,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,000, Hingoli - 33,500, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 32,800, Malkapur - 35,000, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 32,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 661 Cottonseed refined 690 680 Cottonseed solvent 670 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 870 860 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,530 1,520 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,170 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,600 1,560 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 706 700 Soyoil Solvent 666 659 Cottonseed refined 695 685 Cottonseed solvent 675 665 AKOLA Soyoil refined 708 700 Soyoil Solvent 668 661 Cottonseed refined oil 695 685 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 655 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 720 713 JALNA Soyoil refined 722 719 LATUR Soyoil refined 724 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 715 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726, Baramati - 725, Chalisgaon - 722, Pachora - 725, Parbhani - 724, Koosnoor - 723, Solapur - 725, Supa - 724, Sangli - 726. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 31,800-32,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,100, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.7 degree Celsius (89.1 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.6 degree Celsius (74.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : .4 mm FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 23 degree Celsius respectively.