Nagpur, Oct 9 Select edible oil prices skyrocketed in Vidarbha region of Western
Maharashtra on healthy buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading
sentiment turned better as palm oil prices from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose
handsomely. Sharp hike on NCDEX in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and
reports about damage of oilseed crop because of excess rains also boosted prices, sources said
Wednesday.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and coconut KP continue to
report strong on good festival buying support from local traders amid tight supply
from producing belts. Reported demand from South-based traders also helped to push
up prices.
* Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish
trading activity.
* Traders expect fresh rise in select edible oils as overseas oil arrival reported
weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices today recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants
amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on
NCDEX and renewed demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up
prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 29,100-35,000 28,200-34,600 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 29,200-35,100 28,300-34,700 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 36,900-37,500 36,300-37,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 500 29,100-35,000
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 200 29,500-34,800
Amravati n.a. n.a.
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 200 29,000-34,500
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur n.a. n.a.
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 35,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,800,
Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Wednesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 724
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 690
Cottonseed refined 720 700
Cottonseed solvent 700 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 880 870
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,530
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 770 770
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,650 1,610
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 735 720
Soyoil Solvent 695 680
Cottonseed refined 720 707
Cottonseed solvent 700 682
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 737 724
Soyoil Solvent 698 681
Cottonseed refined oil 720 700
Cottonseed solvent oil 700 685
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 753 733
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 750 738
JALNA
Soyoil refined 749 740
LATUR
Soyoil refined 754 738
NANDED
Soyoil refined 752 742
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 752,
Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 752, Pachora - 755, Parbhani - 754,
Koosnoor - 750, Solapur - 753, Supa - 754, Sangli - 754.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Wednesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 32,000-32,400
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700
Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,900,
Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,100, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,100,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,700
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
23.7 degree Celsius (74.6 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : n.a.
FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24
degree Celsius respectively.