Nagpur, Oct 9 Select edible oil prices skyrocketed in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on healthy buying by Vanaspati millers influenced by a firming global trend. Trading sentiment turned better as palm oil prices from Malaysia, the second largest grower, rose handsomely. Sharp hike on NCDEX in soyabean oil, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh edible oils and reports about damage of oilseed crop because of excess rains also boosted prices, sources said Wednesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined and coconut KP continue to report strong on good festival buying support from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Reported demand from South-based traders also helped to push up prices. * Sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect fresh rise in select edible oils as overseas oil arrival reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices today recovered strongly in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in soyabean oil, healthy hike on NCDEX and renewed demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,100-35,000 28,200-34,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,200-35,100 28,300-34,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 36,900-37,500 36,300-37,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 500 29,100-35,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 29,500-34,800 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 29,000-34,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 33,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 34,300, Malkapur - 35,300, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 34,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 724 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 690 Cottonseed refined 720 700 Cottonseed solvent 700 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 870 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,530 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 770 770 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,650 1,610 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 720 Soyoil Solvent 695 680 Cottonseed refined 720 707 Cottonseed solvent 700 682 AKOLA Soyoil refined 737 724 Soyoil Solvent 698 681 Cottonseed refined oil 720 700 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 685 DHULIA Soyoil refined 753 733 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 738 JALNA Soyoil refined 749 740 LATUR Soyoil refined 754 738 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 742 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 752, Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 752, Pachora - 755, Parbhani - 754, Koosnoor - 750, Solapur - 753, Supa - 754, Sangli - 754. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,400 32,000-32,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 32,700 Akola -32,200, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,100, Hingoli - 31,900, Jalna - 31,900, Koosnoor - 32,100, Latur - 33,000, Nanded - 32,100, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,700 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.8 degree Celsius (89.2 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively.