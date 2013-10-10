Nagpur, Oct 10 The rising trend in coconut KP oil remained unabated for the fourth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing festival season, amid a firm trend in producing regions. Sentiment remained strong because of poor crop reports in this season and also activated stockists, sources said Thursday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted strong here on good buying support from South-based traders amid tight supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on increased buying support from local crushing plants amid tight supply from producing regions because of rains in parts of Vidarbha. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi and reported demand from South- based plants also pushed up prices. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-35,500 29,000-35,500 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-35,600 29,100-35,600 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,600-38,000 37,100-37,600 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 800 29,000-35,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 300 29,400-35,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 29,200-35,700 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 35,500, Hingoli - 35,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 35,300, Malkapur - 35,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 35,800, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 740 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 700 700 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,540 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,700 1,650 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 735 735 Soyoil Solvent 695 695 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 737 737 Soyoil Solvent 698 698 Cottonseed refined oil 720 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 700 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 753 753 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 750 750 JALNA Soyoil refined 749 749 LATUR Soyoil refined 754 754 NANDED Soyoil refined 752 752 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 752, Baramati - 752, Chalisgaon - 752, Pachora - 755, Parbhani - 754, Koosnoor - 750, Solapur - 753, Supa - 754, Sangli - 754. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,400-32,700 32,000-32,400 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,100 Akola -32,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 32,600, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 33,100, Nanded - 32,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 31,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 32.4 degree Celsius (90.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 23.7 degree Celsius (74.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 96 per cent, lowest - 73 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 24 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *