Nagpur, Oct 11 Soyabean and cottonseed oil prices rose in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the festive season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam reported sharp recovery. Notable hike on NCDEX, healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also helped to push up prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported sharp recovery on good demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions because of rains. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, notable hike in soymeal, upward trend on NCDEX and good rally in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also boosted sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 29,000-36,700 29,000-36,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 29,100-36,800 29,100-36,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,900-38,500 37,600-38,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 600 29,000-36,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 29,500-36,100 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 29,500-36,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 740 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 700 Cottonseed refined 730 720 Cottonseed solvent 710 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 880 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,540 1,540 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,700 1,700 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 739 735 Soyoil Solvent 699 695 Cottonseed refined 727 720 Cottonseed solvent 707 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 733 Soyoil Solvent 700 696 Cottonseed refined oil 725 720 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 700 DHULIA Soyoil refined 763 755 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 754 JALNA Soyoil refined 758 752 LATUR Soyoil refined 764 758 NANDED Soyoil refined 762 755 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 764, Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 761, Sangli - 764. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Friday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-32,800 32,000-32,700 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola -32,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 32,600, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 33,100, Nanded - 32,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.7 degree Celsius (72.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 100 per cent, lowest - 77 per cent. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 23 degree Celsius respectively. * * *