Nagpur, Oct 12 Prices of coconut KP oil touched to a record high in Vidarbha region of Westerna Maharashtra on emergence of buying by stockists triggered by similar trend in producing regions. Stockists were reportedly active because of poor crop reports in this season, sources said Saturday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose and groundnut refined oil too reported upward trend on renewed festival season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Soyabean, cottonseed, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in coconut KP oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on lack of demand from local traders amid availability of ample stock in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported down on poor demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content (more than 18 per cent) arrival. No takers to soyabean oil & soymeal and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 28,000-36,700 28,500-36,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 28,100-36,800 28,600-36,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 37,900-38,500 37,900-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 600 28,000-36,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 200 28,700-36,000 Amravati n.a. n.a. Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 200 28,500-36,300 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur n.a. n.a. Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,500, Hingoli - 36,900, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,300, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 36,900, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Saturday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 750 750 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 710 710 Cottonseed refined 730 730 Cottonseed solvent 710 710 Groundnut oil (loose) 890 880 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,550 1,540 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 780 780 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,180 1,180 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,210 1,210 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,700 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 739 739 Soyoil Solvent 699 699 Cottonseed refined 727 727 Cottonseed solvent 707 707 AKOLA Soyoil refined 740 740 Soyoil Solvent 700 700 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 763 763 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 760 760 JALNA Soyoil refined 758 758 LATUR Soyoil refined 764 764 NANDED Soyoil refined 762 762 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 762, Baramati - 762, Chalisgaon - 762, Pachora - 765, Parbhani - 764, Koosnoor - 760, Solapur - 763, Supa - 761, Sangli - 764. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-32,800 32,500-32,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,200 Akola -32,400, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 32,400, Hingoli - 32,100, Jalna - 32,600, Koosnoor - 32,500, Latur - 33,100, Nanded - 32,300, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 31,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 32,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 31.3 degree Celsius (88.3 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 22.6 degree Celsius (72.7 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : n.a. FORECAST: Generally cloudy sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 32 and 22 degree Celsius respectively. * * * *