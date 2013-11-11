Nagpur, Nov 11 In range-bound trade, major edible oil prices remained unchanged at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today in the absence of worthwhile activity. Arrivals and offtake too remained at a low ebb and volume of business poor. Absence of demand from millers mainly kept major oil prices unchanged. No trader was in mood for any commitment, adopting `wait and watch' move, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, linseed, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today firmed up here on renewed demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in overseas soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good demand from local crushing plants amid thin supply from producing regions. Healthy rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and renewed demand from South-based crushing plants also helped to push up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-39,900 25,700-39,600 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-40,000 25,800-39,700 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,800-40,200 39,800-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 26,000-39,900 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,500-39,400 Amravati 1,000 25,200-39,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,100-39,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,400-39,400 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 39,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,000, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,600, Washim -39,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,400-6,600 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 735 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 695 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 810 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 733 733 Soyoil Solvent 693 693 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil Solvent 693 693 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 742 742 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 745 740 LATUR Soyoil refined 739 739 NANDED Soyoil refined 745 745 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 746, Baramati - 744, Chalisgaon - 747, Pachora - 747, Parbhani - 749, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 746, Supa - 748, Sangli - 746. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,600-34,300 33,200-34,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola -34,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 34,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.0 degree Celsius (86.0 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 17.0 degree Celsius (62.6 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 16 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *