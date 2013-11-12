Nagpur, Nov 12 Barring a fall in linseed oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Slackness in demand from millers and retailers against adequate stocks mainly pulled linseed oil prices down. Profit-taking selling by stockists looking towards good crop position, prices reported weak, sources said Tuesday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here but demand was poor. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) firmed up on renewed demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Sharp rise on NCDEX, upward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing plants also boosted prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-40,000 25,500-39,900 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-40,100 25,600-40,000 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,800-40,200 39,800-40,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 26,000-40,000 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,500-39,600 Amravati 1,000 25,200-39,600 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,100-39,500 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,000-39,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 39,100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,0100, Malkapur - 38,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,700, Washim -39,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,400-6,600 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 735 735 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 695 695 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 810 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 733 733 Soyoil Solvent 693 693 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 730 730 Soyoil Solvent 693 693 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 742 742 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 745 740 LATUR Soyoil refined 739 739 NANDED Soyoil refined 745 745 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 746, Baramati - 744, Chalisgaon - 747, Pachora - 747, Parbhani - 749, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 746, Supa - 748, Sangli - 746. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,600-34,300 33,600-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola -34,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 34,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.7 degree Celsius (85.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.2 degree Celsius (59.2 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *