Nagpur, Nov 13 Soyabean oil prices rose up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after as Malaysian palm oil and American soya digam recovered smartly. Healthy rise on NCDEX and fresh hike in Madhya Pradesh soyabeal oil prices also fuelled prices, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices remained static in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean oil here. SOYMEAL * Prices today quoted static here in thin trading activity. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) showed weak tendency on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. No takers to soymeal and increased arrival in Madhya Pradesh soyabean mandi also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-39,700 25,500-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-39,800 25,600-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,800-40,200 39,800-40,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 26,000-39,700 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,500-39,400 Amravati 1,000 25,000-39,200 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 26,200-39,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,000-39,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,600, Hingoli - 39,400, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,0100, Malkapur - 38,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,900, Washim -39,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 30 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Wednesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 738 736 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 698 694 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 736 735 Soyoil Solvent 696 694 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 734 730 Soyoil Solvent 694 693 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 745 743 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 748 745 JALNA Soyoil refined 747 740 LATUR Soyoil refined 742 739 NANDED Soyoil refined 748 745 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 749, Baramati - 745, Chalisgaon - 749, Pachora - 750, Parbhani - 750, Koosnoor - 748, Solapur - 748, Supa - 750, Sangli - 751. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Wednesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,600-34,300 33,600-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola -34,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 34,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.4 degree Celsius (84.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.6 degree Celsius (56.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 85 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *