Nagpur, Nov 14 In range-bound trade, soyabean oil prices moved down at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after Malaysian palm oil reported downward trend. Fresh fall on NCDEX in soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices quoted steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today ruled steady here on subdued demand from local traders amid ample stock available in ready position. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)declined in absence of buyers amid increased supply from producing regions. High moisture content arrival, fresh fall in soyabean oil and easy condition on NCDEX also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-39,500 25,500-40,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-39,600 25,600-40,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,800-40,200 39,800-40,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 6,000 26,000-39,500 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 1,000 25,500-39,100 Amravati 1,000 24,800-38,800 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,200-39,600 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,000-39,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,300, Hingoli - 39,4100, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,100, Malkapur - 38,700, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,600, Washim -39,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed 10 4,100-4,300 4,200-4,400 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya 20 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 730 735 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 690 694 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,750 1,750 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 729 733 Soyoil Solvent 689 692 Cottonseed refined 720 720 Cottonseed solvent 700 700 AKOLA Soyoil refined 730 734 Soyoil Solvent 690 693 Cottonseed refined oil 725 725 Cottonseed solvent oil 705 705 DHULIA Soyoil refined 740 743 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 745 747 JALNA Soyoil refined 744 748 LATUR Soyoil refined 739 744 NANDED Soyoil refined 743 749 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 746, Baramati - 742, Chalisgaon - 746, Pachora - 750, Parbhani - 748, Koosnoor - 745, Solapur - 745, Supa - 747, Sangli - 749. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,600-34,300 33,600-34,300 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,700 Akola -34,000, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,400, Hingoli - 34,900, Jalna - 34,800, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,800, Nanded - 34,900, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,500, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,400 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.3 degree Celsius (84.7 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.3 degree Celsius (55.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *