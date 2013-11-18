Nagpur, Nov 18 Barring a sharp rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices
today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any
worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against
inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. No trader was in mood for any commitment
in major edible oils because of weak Malaysian palm oil and adopted `wait and watch' move,
sources said Monday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined,
rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity.
* Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling
by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also
affected sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)reported
down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival.
Fresh fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya
Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-39,000 26,000-39,700 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-39,100 26,100-39,800 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 39,800-40,200 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 7,000 26,000-39,200
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 25,500-39,000
Amravati 2,000 25,500-38,700
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 25,500-39,400
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 25,200-39,000
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,500, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 39,100, Malkapur - 38,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,800,
Washim -39,500, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor 10 2,700-2,850 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Monday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 711
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 670
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,820 1,800
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 714 714
Soyoil Solvent 675 675
Cottonseed refined 710 710
Cottonseed solvent 690 690
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 715 715
Soyoil Solvent 675 675
Cottonseed refined oil 715 715
Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 720 720
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 725 735
JALNA
Soyoil refined 721 721
LATUR
Soyoil refined 726 726
NANDED
Soyoil refined 723 723
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726,
Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 730, Parbhani - 728,
Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 725, Supa - 727, Sangli - 729.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Monday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 33,000-33,500
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,400
Akola -32,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,600,
Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 33,800, Nanded - 33,600,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.8 degree Celsius (56.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)
