Nagpur, Nov 18 Barring a sharp rise in coconut KP oil, major edible oil prices today generally ruled flat in the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra in the absence of any worthwhile trading activity. Notable rise in demand from millers and retailers against inadequate stocks mainly pushed coconut oil prices up. No trader was in mood for any commitment in major edible oils because of weak Malaysian palm oil and adopted `wait and watch' move, sources said Monday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Soyabean, cottonseed, groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady here in sluggish trading activity. * Traders expect nearly steady trend in major edible oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today suffered heavily here in absence of buyers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. Easy condition in international soymeal prices also affected sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)reported down on lack of demand from local crushing plants amid high moisture content arrival. Fresh fall in soymeal, no takers to soyabean oil and easy condition in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-39,000 26,000-39,700 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-39,100 26,100-39,800 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,500-40,000 39,800-40,200 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 7,000 26,000-39,200 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,500-39,000 Amravati 2,000 25,500-38,700 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 25,500-39,400 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 25,200-39,000 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 39,500, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 39,100, Malkapur - 38,900, Latur - n.a., Nanded - 39,800, Washim -39,500, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor 10 2,700-2,850 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Monday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 711 711 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 670 670 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,820 1,800 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 714 714 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined 710 710 Cottonseed solvent 690 690 AKOLA Soyoil refined 715 715 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined oil 715 715 Cottonseed solvent oil 695 695 DHULIA Soyoil refined 720 720 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 725 735 JALNA Soyoil refined 721 721 LATUR Soyoil refined 726 726 NANDED Soyoil refined 723 723 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 726, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 726, Pachora - 730, Parbhani - 728, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 725, Supa - 727, Sangli - 729. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Monday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,500-33,000 33,000-33,500 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,400 Akola -32,800, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,400, Hingoli - 33,600, Jalna - 33,500, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 33,800, Nanded - 33,600, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 33,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,500 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 28.2 degree Celsius (82.8 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 13.8 degree Celsius (56.8 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 29 and 13 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) * * * *