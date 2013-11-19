Nagpur, Nov 19 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices fell sharply at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell for a second day. Easy condition in American soya digam prices and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in weak trading activity, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady here in weak trading activity. * Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here. SOYMEAL * The slide in soymeal prices continued unabated here for second day today on persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as overseas soymeal prices reported down. High moisture content arrival also pushed down prices. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)suffered heavily in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Notable fall on NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil & soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,800-38,300 26,000-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,900-38,400 26,100-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,200-39,700 39,500-40,000 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 8,000 25,800-38,300 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,000-37,700 Amravati 2,000 25,500-38,300 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 2,000 25,100-38,800 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 24,300-38,500 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 36,000, Malkapur - 35,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,000, Washim -35,000, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor 10 2,700-2,850 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Tuesday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 700 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 660 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,820 1,820 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 700 707 Soyoil Solvent 660 668 Cottonseed refined 680 690 Cottonseed solvent 660 670 AKOLA Soyoil refined 699 715 Soyoil Solvent 675 675 Cottonseed refined oil 685 695 Cottonseed solvent oil 665 675 DHULIA Soyoil refined 703 712 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 700 705 JALNA Soyoil refined 703 706 LATUR Soyoil refined 706 709 NANDED Soyoil refined 707 713 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710, Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 72607, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 72812, Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 702, Supa - 707, Sangli - 705. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Tuesday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,000 Akola -32,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,100, Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 33,300, Nanded - 33,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.3 degree Celsius (54.1 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 11 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)