Nagpur, Nov 19 In range-bound trade, soyabean and cottonseed oil prices fell sharply
at the Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra today largely on reduced offtake amid weak global
trend. Sentiment turned bearish after palm oil fell for a second day. Easy condition in American
soya digam prices and downward trend in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil also affected sentiment in
weak trading activity, according to sources.
* * * *
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor
oil prices ruled steady here in weak trading activity.
* Traders expect further fall in soyabean and cottonseed oil here.
SOYMEAL
* The slide in soymeal prices continued unabated here for second day today on
persistent selling by stockists amid good supply from producing regions and weak
trends in overseas markets. Sentiment turned bearish as overseas soymeal prices
reported down. High moisture content arrival also pushed down prices.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)suffered
heavily in absence of buyers amid high moisture content arrival. Notable fall on
NCDEX, downward trend in soyabean oil & soymeal and weak trend in Madhya Pradesh
soyabean prices also affected sentiment, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 25,800-38,300 26,000-39,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 25,900-38,400 26,100-39,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,200-39,700 39,500-40,000 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 8,000 25,800-38,300
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 2,000 25,000-37,700
Amravati 2,000 25,500-38,300
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 2,000 25,100-38,800
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,000 24,300-38,500
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 36,000, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 36,000, Malkapur - 35,500, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,000,
Washim -35,000, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor 10 2,700-2,850 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,400-6,600
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Tuesday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 693 700
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 653 660
Cottonseed refined 680 690
Cottonseed solvent 660 670
Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,820 1,820
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 700 707
Soyoil Solvent 660 668
Cottonseed refined 680 690
Cottonseed solvent 660 670
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 699 715
Soyoil Solvent 675 675
Cottonseed refined oil 685 695
Cottonseed solvent oil 665 675
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 703 712
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 700 705
JALNA
Soyoil refined 703 706
LATUR
Soyoil refined 706 709
NANDED
Soyoil refined 707 713
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 710,
Baramati - 709, Chalisgaon - 72607, Pachora - 712, Parbhani - 72812,
Koosnoor - 707, Solapur - 702, Supa - 707, Sangli - 705.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Tuesday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 32,000-32,500 32,500-33,000
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 33,000
Akola -32,300, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 33,100, Hingoli - 33,100,
Jalna - 33,000, Koosnoor - 32,700, Latur - 33,300, Nanded - 33,200,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 32,900, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 34,000
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.3 degree Celsius (54.1 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 11 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)