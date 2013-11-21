Nagpur, Nov 21 Soyabean, cottonseed and coconut KP oil prices flared up in Vidarbha region of Western Maharashtra on fresh buying by Vansaspati millers for the marriage season amid a firming global trend. Sentiment also improved after American soya digam and palm oil climbed in Malaysian oil market. Weak Indian rupee against dollar, sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh soyabean oil, reported demand from South-based traders and weak overseas supply also fuelled price, according to sources. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed and castor oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect further rise in soyabean and coconut KP oils here. SOYMEAL * Prices today zoomed up here on increased demand from South-based traders amid weak supply from local crushing plants. Notable rise in international soymeal prices because of weak Indian rupee against dollar also helped to push up prices here. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) zoomed up on increased seasonal demand from local crushing plants amid weak supply from producing regions. Healthy rise in soyabean oil, notable hike in soymeal, sharp hike in overseas soyabean prices and reported demand from South-based crushing said to be the reasons for upward trend in soyabean prices here, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 25,000-39,400 25,000-38,800 -- (Available price) Market delivery 25,100-39,500 25,100-38,900 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 38,500-39,000 38,000-38,500 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 4,000 25,000-39,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 2,000 25,700-38,600 Amravati 1,000 25,200-38,500 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,300-38,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,000 24,900-38,700 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,000, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,700, Malkapur - 36,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 35,400, Washim -35,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Thursday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 710 703 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 660 654 Cottonseed refined 690 680 Cottonseed solvent 670 660 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,190 1,190 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,910 1,900 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 705 698 Soyoil Solvent 665 657 Cottonseed refined 690 680 Cottonseed solvent 670 660 AKOLA Soyoil refined 705 699 Soyoil Solvent 666 660 Cottonseed refined oil 695 688 Cottonseed solvent oil 675 665 DHULIA Soyoil refined 713 703 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 717 707 JALNA Soyoil refined 715 709 LATUR Soyoil refined 715 709 NANDED Soyoil refined 717 711 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 720, Baramati - 719, Chalisgaon - 717, Pachora - 718, Parbhani - 718, Koosnoor - 717, Solapur - 712, Supa - 717, Sangli - 720. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Thursday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,200-33,800 32,800-33,200 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,000 Akola -33,500, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,100, Hingoli - 34,100, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,200, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,200, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,000 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.3 degree Celsius (86.5 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 11.1 degree Celsius (52.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)