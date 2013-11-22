Nagpur, Nov 22 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil remained unabated for the fifth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas trend. Sentiment remained strong, as Malaysian palm oil and soya digam oil prices rose in America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up prices, sources said Friday. * * * * VIDARBHA MARKETS OILS * Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity. * Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here as overseas supply reported weak. SOYMEAL * Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid thin supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also boosted sentiment. SOYABEAN * Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) reported strong on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. Further rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, healthy hike on NCDEX and fresh enquiries from South-based crushing also pushed up prices, according to sources. Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne: -----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black Available Previous Auction price (Auction price) Market delivery 26,000-39,000 25,300-39,000 -- (Available price) Market delivery 26,100-39,100 25,400-39,100 -- (Traders price) Plant delivery 39,300-40,000 38,700-39,300 -- Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne) in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee and trade sources: Deliveries Available prices Nagpur 5,000 25,600-39,400 Hinganghat n.a. n.a. Akola 3,000 25,200-38,900 Amravati 1,000 26,000-38,900 Khamgaon n.a. n.a. Wardha 1,000 25,300-38,200 Arvi n.a. n.a. Umred n.a. n.a. Chandrapur 1,500 25,300-39,200 Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a., Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a., Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000, Washim -35,200, Sangli - n.a. Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources: Deliveries Available prices Previous close Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600 Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900 Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300 Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850 Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625 Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000 Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400 Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a. Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150 Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms: NAGPUR Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 707 Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 668 Cottonseed refined 710 695 Cottonseed solvent 690 678 Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920 Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560 Sunflower oil refined 920 920 Linseed oil 800 800 Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300 Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200 Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,950 1,950 AMRAVATI Soyoil refined 715 705 Soyoil Solvent 675 664 Cottonseed refined 710 690 Cottonseed solvent 690 678 AKOLA Soyoil refined 713 708 Soyoil Solvent 674 666 Cottonseed refined oil 710 697 Cottonseed solvent oil 690 678 DHULIA Soyoil refined 723 713 AURANGABAD Soyoil refined 727 719 JALNA Soyoil refined 725 718 LATUR Soyoil refined 722 717 NANDED Soyoil refined 725 721 Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725, Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 728, Parbhani - 728, Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 722, Supa - 727, Sangli - 730. Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne Saturday's open Previous Close Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,100-33,800 Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200 Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300, Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400, Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.8 degree Celsius (55.0 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a. Rainfall : nil FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)