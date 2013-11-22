Nagpur, Nov 22 The rising trend in soyabean and cottonseed oil remained unabated for
the fifth straight day today in Vidarbha region of Central Maharashtra as prices rise further on
increased buying by vanaspati millers for the ongoing marriage season, amid a firm overseas
trend. Sentiment remained strong, as Malaysian palm oil and soya digam oil prices rose in
America. Notable rise on NCDEX and increased demand from South-based traders also pushed up
prices, sources said Friday.
VIDARBHA MARKETS
OILS
* Groundnut loose, groundnut refined, linseed, sunflower refined, rapeseed, castor and
coconut KP oil prices ruled steady here in thin trading activity.
* Traders expect upward trend in soyabean and cottonseed oils here as overseas supply
reported weak.
SOYMEAL
* Prices today recovered further on good demand from South-based traders amid thin
supply from local crushing plants. Fresh rise in international soymeal prices also
boosted sentiment.
SOYABEAN
* Soyabean prices in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC)
reported strong on good demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing
belts. Further rise in soyabean oil & soymeal, healthy hike on NCDEX and fresh
enquiries from South-based crushing also pushed up prices, according to sources.
Nagpur soybean prices in rupees/tonne:
-----Soybean yellow----- Soybean black
Available Previous
Auction price (Auction price)
Market delivery 26,000-39,000 25,300-39,000 --
(Available price)
Market delivery 26,100-39,100 25,400-39,100 --
(Traders price)
Plant delivery 39,300-40,000 38,700-39,300 --
Soybean yellow arrivals (in 90-kg bags) and prices (in rupees per tonne)
in Vidarbha, according to officials of Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee
and trade sources:
Deliveries Available prices
Nagpur 5,000 25,600-39,400
Hinganghat n.a. n.a.
Akola 3,000 25,200-38,900
Amravati 1,000 26,000-38,900
Khamgaon n.a. n.a.
Wardha 1,000 25,300-38,200
Arvi n.a. n.a.
Umred n.a. n.a.
Chandrapur 1,500 25,300-39,200
Soyabean prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - n.a.,
Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 37,600, Hingoli - 39,800, Jalna - n.a.,
Koosnoor - 37,900, Malkapur - 37,800, Latur - n.a., Nanded (new) - 36,000,
Washim -35,200, Sangli - n.a.
Sunflower arrivals (in 50-kg bag), Rapeseed (in 40 Kg bag), groundnut and
Dhaniya arrivals (in 40 kg bag), linseed arrival (90 kg bag) and prices (in
rupees per 100 kilogram) in Nagpur, according to APMC sources:
Deliveries Available prices Previous close
Sunflower n.a. n.a. 2,400-2,600
Groundnut n.a. n.a. 700-900
Linseed n.a. n.a. 4,100-4,300
Castor n.a. n.a. 2,700-2,850
Rapeseed n.a. n.a. 1,520-1,625
Til n.a. n.a. 7,800-8,000
Dhaniya n.a. n.a. 6,200-6,400
Bajra n.a. n.a. n.a.
Gavarani Corn n.a. n.a. 1,100-1,150
Oil prices in rupees per 10 kilograms:
NAGPUR
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery 715 707
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 675 668
Cottonseed refined 710 695
Cottonseed solvent 690 678
Groundnut oil (loose) 920 920
Groundnut oil refined (15 Litre) 1,560 1,560
Sunflower oil refined 920 920
Linseed oil 800 800
Rapeseed oil (for 15 kg) 1,300 1,300
Castor oil (for 15 kg) 1,200 1,200
Coconut KP oil (for 15 kg) 1,950 1,950
AMRAVATI
Soyoil refined 715 705
Soyoil Solvent 675 664
Cottonseed refined 710 690
Cottonseed solvent 690 678
AKOLA
Soyoil refined 713 708
Soyoil Solvent 674 666
Cottonseed refined oil 710 697
Cottonseed solvent oil 690 678
DHULIA
Soyoil refined 723 713
AURANGABAD
Soyoil refined 727 719
JALNA
Soyoil refined 725 718
LATUR
Soyoil refined 722 717
NANDED
Soyoil refined 725 721
Soyoil refined prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 725,
Baramati - 722, Chalisgaon - 727, Pachora - 728, Parbhani - 728,
Koosnoor - 725, Solapur - 722, Supa - 727, Sangli - 730.
Nagpur soymeal prices in rupees per tonne
Saturday's open Previous Close
Soymeal (Nagpur) 33,500-34,000 33,100-33,800
Soymeal prices at other places in Maharashtra : Adilabad - 34,200
Akola -33,700, Baramati - n.a., Dhulia - 34,300, Hingoli - 34,300,
Jalna - 34,000, Koosnoor - 34,700, Latur - 34,300, Nanded - 34,400,
Pachora - n.a., Solapur - 34,400, Supa - n.a., Sangli - 35,200
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 29.8 degree Celsius (85.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
12.8 degree Celsius (55.0 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - n.a., lowest - n.a.
Rainfall : nil
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)